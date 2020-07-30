Toni Braxton breaks the silence about Sister Tamar's alleged suicide attempt

Toni Braxton and her family maintain a united front in the wake of Tamar Braxton's alleged suicide attempt.

The 52-year-old “Un-Break My Heart” singer shared an Instagram photo of all her sisters, including Tamar, and wrote: “Family is everything! Especially sisters!

Trina Braxton republished the photo on her Instagram story.

The image appears after Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso said last week that he was receiving the best possible medical care and promised to stay by his side while treating his depression.

"This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles, including her battle with depression," he said in a statement. "Tamar is currently receiving the best medical care available to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout the treatment."

In light of her hospitalization, WE TV has postponed her new series, "Get Ya Life!"