Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer take different paths to lead the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tony Finau, who said he was "inspired" by Bryson DeChambeau's strategy of bombing, decided to make up his mind to be more successful.

Ryan Palmer, disturbed by his hesitant short game, turned to Steve Stricker for advice and discovered an old putter he hadn't used in about five years and put it back on the line.

Both players, of the polar opposite type, enter the weekend with a share of the Memorial lead at 9-low, after Palmer shot 68 in Friday's second round and Finau shot 69 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

They are followed by Jon Rahm at 8-under, then Gary Woodland, Luke List and Chez Reavie at 6-under, and Jason Day, who is 5-under after shooting 66 on Friday.

Finau and Palmer are proof that success comes from all kinds of formulas.

"In the middle of last week, my coach Boyd Summerhays and I decided to increase a bit after being inspired by Bryson, seeing how direct I was hitting him and how hard," said Finau. “So I decided to kick it off and work to achieve a really hard fade. I've let go of some so far this week, and it's been a lot of fun for me to go back more than I have in the past and open up and hit some. "

Palmer, who has not played at the Memorial since 2011, played at last week's Workday Charity Open in Muirfield and had the unusual and somewhat insulting circumstance of having to return to Muirfield Village on Saturday for a final hole to close his second. round 81.

He went home to Texas the next day for a couple of days before returning to Ohio to play this week. Palmer's caddy James Edmondson suggested that he shake things up a bit and mentioned going back to the old putter, an Odyssey Rossie II, which had been in his bag since his college days.

"I called Steve Stricker who wanted to play nine holes with him and wanted his advice on my short game," said Palmer. "He showed me some things he was doing wrong and what he is doing, what he is concentrating on, and I put the work into it."

Palmer responded with an opening round 67 followed by 68 on Friday.

"That was a good text message that I sent to (Stricker)," Palmer said. “The short game lesson with Stricker sure (helped) and I put the job in on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and it was a matter of testing it on Thursday. For me, the difficult thing has crossed my mind, and now we let it go over the weekend. I really feel like I have a chance for Sunday. "

Also Finau, who only has one victory on the PGA Tour. His confidence was boosted by a 59 who shot last week at home while playing with his son.

"He just told me how good I am at scoring the golf ball," said Finau. "He said he was in good shape. I think I definitely carried some of that straight this week, and that confidence I think is pretty cool. It's only the second time I've filmed in the 1950s, so it was a lot of fun having my son there and some of his crew with me. "