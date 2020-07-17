Tony Finau leads the Memorial at 65 as Tiger Woods calmly returns to golf

Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour for the first time in five months on Thursday and saw Muirfield Village like never before.

It was practically empty.

Woods opened with a 10-foot bird and there was silence. He ended up with a 15-foot birdie for a 1-under-71, leaving him five shots behind Tony Finau at the Memorial, and walked to the side of the green and stood with Rory McIlroy, chatting briefly before thrusting his elbows toward one another without touch him.

Woods goes on to say that it is a different world.

It was a reasonable return.

"I had an almost ideal start and had an idea of ​​the round early," Woods said. "I just didn't do anything today. I had birdie looks, but I really didn't do much."

He left it to Finau, who seemed to do everything. Finau finished with seven birdies in his last 10 holes on a Muirfield Village course that was faster and harder than last week at the Workday Charity Open. That gave him a unique advantage over Ryan Palmer.

The greens are being replaced after the Memorial, so there is no concern that they will disappear. They were 2 feet faster on the Stimpmeter, the wind was strong and often changed direction without notice. That was shown on the scoreboard. Only seven players broke 70, compared to 35 rounds in the 60s for the first round last week.

This is the first time in 63 years that the PGA Tour has played consecutive weeks in the same course.

Muirfield Village only looked like the same course.

"It is day and night," said Palmer. "The greens are 2, 3 feet faster for sure. So I knew it wasn't a course, you just had to go out there and light up."

Nor was it a course to master.

Bryson DeChambeau hit a unit 423 yards with the wind behind him, leaving him 46 yards for the pin at No. 1, a hole where he remembers hitting 5 iron in the past. That was a weird little bird. With wedges in hand, he only managed a 73.

Collin Morikawa won at Muirfield Village last week with 19 under 269, beating Justin Thomas in a playoff. Morikawa started with a 76. Thomas, who didn't bogey until his 55th hole last week, had two bogeys after two holes. He shot 74.

Dustin Johnson shot 80, his highest PGA Tour score in more than four years. Rickie Fowler shot 81.

For now, players are used to seeing open spaces with minimal distraction. That was not the case for Woods, who last played on February 16 when he last finished at the Genesis Invitational during a cold week in Riviera that made his back feel stiff.

Spectator absence was something new, and was even more pronounced with Woods playing alongside McIlroy (70) and Brooks Koepka (72). They still had the largest group, with 36 people around them on the 16th green. That was mainly radio and television crews, photographers, and some volunteers.

No one to cheer on when Woods opened with a birdie and quickly reached 2-low with a wedge that spun to one foot in the third hole. And there was no one to moan when he wasted a clean card in the last nine with a bunker shot navigating the rough green.

"I definitely had no problem with energy and not having fan reactions," Woods said. “I still felt the same enthusiasm, nervousness, and nervousness, and it was good. It was a good feeling. I haven't felt this in a long time. "

US Open champion Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele each shot 68, with Jon Rahm among the 69. McIlroy had two splendid short shots in the last nine that led to par and birdie, and he was in a group of 70 that included Jordan Spieth and defending champion Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay threw a shot and ran across the fifth green that would have settled next to the hole last week. On Thursday, he kept rolling until he left the green.

Finau didn't play last week, so he wouldn't know the difference.

"I don't know about an advantage, but I definitely felt like I played this golf this way before," said Finau. "I don't know what the numbers might be for the guys who played last week compared to this week." I've played this golf course in these kinds of conditions, and it definitely helped me. "

DeChambeau brought the pop in with five more tee shots at 350 yards or more, two of them over 400 yards. Some of his tee shots ended in places where players normally hit trees or are difficult and cannot reach the green. But he couldn't capitalize with short sticks in his hands.

He hit a wedge in a bunker on the 14th and his chip went to the green, which would not have happened last week. He had to make a 6 foot foot to save the ghost. He was also the victim of the swirling wind at the worst possible moment: a 7 iron from 230 yards above water to the fifth par 5. The wind died and he never had a chance, leading to the ghost.

"When I was standing on it, I was 20 miles an hour upwind. And when I hit him, he stopped dead. There's nothing I can do about it, "said DeChambeau." That's golf, man. You are not going to shoot the lowest number every day. I felt like I was playing very badly. My wedge was not great. If I can fix that, make some putts, keep driving like I'm doing, I'll have a chance. "