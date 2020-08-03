Tony Parker announces separation from wife Axelle Francine

Tony Parker announced Monday that he and his wife Axelle Francine suspend him after six years of marriage.

"After nine years together, during which we shared a lot of happiness and raised two wonderful children, Axelle and I decided to end our marriage." Parker said in a social media statement.

“This separation will be guided by complete mutual respect and preservation of the well-being of our two children. We have decided to make this public now, to avoid rumors or speculation; No further comment will be made at this time to respect our privacy, "he continued.

Parker, who played 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, met with French journalist Francine in 2011 and married three years later. They share two children, Josh and Liam, born in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Before his romance with Francine, Parker married Eva Longoria, a "Desperate Housewives" student in 2007.

Three years after Longoria and Parker were married in France, the 45-year-old actress filed for divorce amid allegations that the former NBA star had a "sexting relationship" with Erin Barry, the wife of fellow player the "Spurs" Brent Barry. The Barrys have since separated.