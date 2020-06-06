Tony Romo's contract looks ridiculous after CBS layoffs

The Age of Reason, as Thomas Paine wrote it, was in the late 1790s. Today, we are immersed in the Age of Good Reason.

Last month, ViacomCBS began laying off 450 employees from all parts of the company. I know some of the victims, solid news and athletes who are now sweating rentals while searching for concerts that no longer exist or that pay comparative entry level peanuts.

The special statement of "thoughts and prayers" followed:

“We are restructuring several operations at CBS as part of our continued integration with Viacom and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19. Our thoughts today are with our colleagues who depart for their friendship, service and many important contributions to CBS. ”

OK. But that got me thinking about Tony Romo's new CBS contract to call about 20 NFL games per season: $ 17 million per, about $ 1 million per stream for the next 10 years in a reported deal of $ 170 millions.

Gee, that seems like a lot, like crazy mad. Amid the layoffs, CBS will pay him $ 17 million a year for weekly and seasonal work. And it can't guarantee a single viewer or rating point anymore.

Romo breeds love or contempt for the viewer. It is felt by many to be a ropey dialog box with a sandy voice, a point that is difficult to debate, even if the endless yak is now meaningless normality among TV game analysts.

I mainly enjoy Romo's work. Admittedly, he doesn't shut up, but he's fun, pleasantly sarcastic, and he spends more talk aloud on the next play than the last, a welcome oddity. NBC, NHL's fabulous lead voice Doc Emrick also talks a lot, but I'm stuck with every word. What use would his silence serve him?

Still, at $ 17 million per Romo, how many jobs would CBS have saved if it had gotten in line with, say, just $ 10 million per, even a television record, saving $ 7 million per year.

That doesn't mean that the savings of millions in Romo's contract had been applied to save jobs, but if I'm a shareholder I'd like to know why CBS would even consider paying a weekly and seasonal employee $ 10 million, much less $ 17 million for.

Wouldn't Romo have worked for less than $ 17 million for? Okay, so let him go get that concert. Or could some other network have grabbed him for $ 16 million for? Good for him and for them.

But at $ 2 or $ 2 billion, Romo can't make anyone watch unless he comes to a soccer game. The world went crazy.

Beware of having a public opinion on the flag

How would you like to be under attack in a well shared by Roger Goodell? Those telegrams begin: "We're sorry to inform you …" But we get back to him in a moment.

It can never be what it is, or what it clearly appears to be. It always has to be something else, what people want to be

And now Drew Brees has been caught in that fishing net:

For years, Brees has represented the best in the NFL, a steadfast, chivalrous, charitable professional who never did anything wrong to anyone. Oh, and an excellent QB.

But overnight he became a suspected racist for saying something without the approval of his teammates. When asked about Colin Kaepernick's knees in 2016, Brees said, "He will never agree that no one disrespects the flag."

Blame it on him! Then he received a hammering from his black companions. As Brees' star catcher Michael Thomas, an Ohio state man, tweeted about Brees: "He doesn't know any better."

So instead of showing the courage of his reasonably patriotic conviction, Brees apologized. For what? For his insensitivity to the alleged murder of George Floyd by the police, as if that meant instilling nightly hatred for the flag and the country, in addition to pain and sadness. He begged forgiveness.

Too late, he's now on the RWL, Racist Watch List. You should have first sought the consent of your teammates to express independent thinking.

Now he owes you an apology to the right for apologizing.

So where is Goodell, leader of the Nero Fiddles League, to defend Brees from such treason and unwarranted attack? They have seen him jump in the same car as the Bases. On Friday, the commissioner released a statement essentially inviting more kneeling hymn.

It is such a huge possibility that I would scold NFL players for declaring a sacred racial war against anyone who doesn't march on their drummer. It has no value or sense of fair play.

A little more than Goodell's cowardly, reckless and standard propensity. So, do you allow defamation and defamation of a Drew Brees?

Bury your head, Roger! Incoming!

ESPN simply Kane can't find the right voice

Leave it to ESPN. It practically ignores the NHL because it has no financial interest in it. But with the alleged murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department, ESPN's "First Shot" last week was able to land a black NHL player to talk about it.

Evander Kane, now with the San Jose Sharks, was spoiled as if he were the ultimate expert in choosing the right thing over the wrong thing. To that end, it sounded good.

But as readers noted, and as is the habit of television, Kane should have been among the last to be chosen to speak on issues of right and wrong.

With the Sabers in 2016, Kane was arrested for his part in a Buffalo bar fight, allegedly fighting with a gorilla and grabbing an unarmed woman by the neck and trying to force her into a car. In the same incident, read the police report, Kane allegedly mistreated another woman.

He faced a six-month delay in contemplation of the layoff, a six-month promise of good conduct.

He previously had problems with his team, including a suspension for lack of practice to attend the NBA All-Star Game.

Last year, Kane was sued by a Las Vegas casino for failing to pay $ 500,000 in game markers that he allegedly blew up while the Sharks were in Las Vegas for a series of playoffs against the Golden Knights.

Naturally, not even a whisper of this during the interview.

Just wondering:

One can play a round of golf in four hours and never take off the glove, not even once. However, MLB hitters come out of the box to readjust their gloves after each pitch, including ones that didn't swing.

Will NFL and college football players who respectfully perform during this season's pre-game national anthem now be identified, attacked, as racist? Or will the hymn become a past tense?

Would ESPN have bothered to air the documentary about Lance Armstrong, the Alex Rodriguez of cycling, if he hadn't said "f-k" a lot?

Not that it's much of a consolation to 32-year-old NBA broadcaster Kings Grant Napear, who was fired from his sports talk show earlier last week for alleged racism by sending a text message with the text "All Lives Matter, "but Atlanta's black mayor, Keisha Lance-Bottoms, told her constituents Thursday:" You all matter to me. "