Tony Stewart Launches New Oval Racing Series for Old Stars and Young Racers

Remember the old IROC series, where the best drivers from various disciplines faced off in equally prepared cars? It ran for 30 seasons before Tony Stewart won his final championship in 2006 and the series quietly left.

Now Stewart, along with fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame Ray Evernham, has partnered with a group of heavyweights to bring a star circuit in 2021. The Superstar Racing Experience plans a series of six races and tracks. short in primetime. on CBS on a spectacular summer Saturday night.

SRX envisions the fields of 12 drivers competing on famous short tracks across the country in cars prepared by Evernham, the early architect of Jeff Gordon's career and a prominent car designer. Stewart plans to be one of the entrants and already has a wish list of the drivers he will be chasing, and will likely offer Eldora Speedway, his short track in Ohio, as one of the venues.

The idea was fueled by Evernham, eager to see a series featuring cars that are not aerodynamic dependent and reward mechanical grip and driver skill. The three-time championship-winning team boss and former team owner was able to speak about the vision to a group of fans including former NASCAR executive George Pyne, who was also president of IMG Sports before founding Bruin Sports Capital, as well as Sandy Montag, president of talent representation firm The Montag Group.

Stewart signed and the vision was sold to CBS Sports President Sean McManus.

"Backed by the legends of the racing industry, the quality of the drivers and the competition, and the atmosphere that short tracks will help create, the Superstar Racing Experience is a great addition to our summer sports programming in Live that racing fans will embrace, McManus said of SRX's Monday performance.

It's an exhilarating adventure for both Evernham and Stewart, who have essentially been given a blank sheet of paper to create the kind of career they think will appeal to fans.

As Evernham told The Associated Press, he is looking to build a full-body car that builds on existing safety advancements, is on a budget, and "is a car that the racing public can also identify with." He has had conversations with at least one tire manufacturer and is seeking the manufacturer's support.

"We envision a hybrid of all the different series, we don't see it look like a crazy dunebuggy-type car," Evernham told the AP. "For me, it has to be a really attractive car that also puts it back in the drivers' hands, mechanically and allows it to be more affected by the pedals."

Evernham does not expect speeds to exceed 150 mph on half-mile tracks, and he listed Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, New Smyrna Speedway in Florida, Eldora, Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, and Terre Haute Action Track in Indiana as possible locations. Evernham would also like a road circuit and a modified oval on schedule.

"You know, pilots who retire and are out of the sport so young, we think there are guys who still want to run, can still run, but just don't want to run 200 mph," said Evernham.

Evernham's dream list includes Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Gordon, Juan Pablo Montoya, Paul Tracy, and newcomer short track racers who have demonstrated their skills but cannot rest.

Stewart will be the main recruiter and plans to start selling the series soon. He wants to lock up drivers before they commit to other things next summer, as well as resolve conflicts that would prohibit their participation. Without a manufacturer currently on board, SRX hopes to avoid the brand loyalties that would wipe a driver out of series racing.

"I always liked the IROC Series in the past and even before I was old enough to be a professional race car driver, I saw it as the best option," Stewart told the AP. "When I was invited to run the IROC, it was a great honor. You were part of an elite group of pilots who had the opportunity to compete against each other. I always took it very seriously."

"When the series left, I think it left a big hole. There was no need to fill it back then, but now we have an opportunity that provides an opportunity for boys like me and many of the boys who will be invited and who can still drive race cars, still have the ability, still want to compete. , return. I hope they feel like me, as if it was a good opportunity to take seriously and be considered the best in the world. "

SRX is planning 90-minute races without pit stops, but a "halftime" for adjustments, in a 2-hour television window. Evernham believes that drivers will come and attract both his car boss and his crew, which Evernham hopes will come from a group of notable industry veterans. A brief practice is planned and the Evernham team will be responsible for building and maintaining the cars.

