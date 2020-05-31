Too hot to handle Featured first of many online reality TV meetings

The Too Hot To Handle meeting, which aired earlier this month, has given way to a new temporary event. – It was from reality shows that have virtual meetings.

Too hot to handle premiered their online meeting episode on Friday, May 8. Former contestants teamed up on a Zoom call to meet Lana, talk about their love lives, and compare the shows they've been watching. The pandemic does not appear to have spoiled the group's joyful attitude or how they got together during filming. The boys mentioned going to Las Vegas on a trip before closings.

A Netflix original, Too hot to handle It was one of the first shows to have a virtual meeting. Other shows like Survivor and RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, they celebrated their entire finale online. An omniscient AI call named Lana was a fan favorite, and appeared on the Too hot to handle meeting, but it was a great opportunity to catch up with the contestants that viewers had become attached to. Fans had mixed views on the prize money being divided among the contestants without showing any discrepancies for breaking the rules.

Elle He spoke about spoilers for the show in question. Desiree Brunch is the hostess of the cast posters. They mentioned that a couple, Nicole and Bryce, were very happy to meet each other on the show, they have gotten an apartment together and will be moving soon. On Instagram, they made that statement official. They call it friendship, and it's a great bond. Meanwhile, another couple, Harry and Fran, show their matching tattoos and keep in touch, "very cute" lightning bolts in Lana's words. Lana thinks that it's not so nice to have your partner's name tattooed on your forehead, although Fran pleads that they differ. The two announced their engagement, to the surprise of the others. Time will tell if that relationship lasts beyond the brilliance of the show.

Many shows are doing cast meetings, from The office to Parks and Recreation. Even the original Hamilton the cast got on the spot, singing the opening song for a lucky viewer at Some good news. Some are profitable for the networks that organize them, while others simply feel good and are made to please millions of Internet users. People want a connection, and these recorded Zoom calls seem more personal.

Too hot to handle he ended up inadvertently predicting some of the problems that would arise with pandemic quarantines, self-isolation, and closures. While people can stay together, as cast members and contestants did at the retreat, they must also keep their distance for common safety. During the reunion episode, everyone admits that they are working hard to occupy their time and choose isolation partners among the friends they made. They agree that the show was fun and that it was worth doing again.

Furthermore, the show is a social experiment that shows how if enough people follow the rules of an established but absurd facility, everyone can benefit despite the consequences that others bring. The parallels to real life are much more marked in the middle of the closings. Furthermore, the hope that rule breakers cannot destroy an established common good is disturbing and reassuring as we see people arguing about how to handle the current pandemic and being quite rude to medical professionals trying to save their lives. Even if we have more than a few bad players, enough good players in real life can guarantee that everyone benefits. This may mean that more than a few viewers want to yell at them for not having common sense, which can be understandable.

No one is perfect, not even Lana. Too hot to handle It has established that we have flaws, and sometimes that can literally cost us money. Perhaps, however, there is still an opportunity to find happiness later.

