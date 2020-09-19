Top 10 BBQ After Pay Tools and Accessories 2020

Barbecues have been around ever since our early ancestors since Homo erectus started cooking with fire almost two million years ago. Thank goodness we have progressed beyond the crude spitfires. Today with the help of easy payment options like BBQ afterpay, you can buy a barbeque grill set to cook in the best ways imaginable.

Speaking of BBQ tools, here are our top picks for the best grill tools and accessories that you will need.

BBQ Oven Smoker

Smoking meats and veggies will require some patience and the right tools. However, the long hours waiting for meat to get smoked to perfection will be richly rewarded. An oven smoker comes in handy since it keeps the meat smoked and locks in heat to get the food cooked in perfect time.

Two in One Offset BBQ Smoker

This barbecue staple is a griller and a smoker in one so you don't have to buy each of these tools separately. They're outfitted with a generous cooking chamber so you can cook food for an entire crowd on a cozy weekend with friends.

Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Hot Plate

A BBQ grill hot plate allows you to do your best grill work without worrying about small pieces of food like shrimp, okra, tomatoes, and others falling into the coals. They are designed to withstand temperature extremes, so you can keep grilling without worrying about the plate melting in the heat of the coals.

Rib Racks

This BBQ tool allows you to cook four racks of baby back ribs enough for six to eight people in one go. Most grills only allow you to cook two racks of ribs at a time. Another bonus is that these racks will hold the ribs upright so that the fat will just drain off, making the ribs more scrumptious than ever.

Grill Baskets

Grates allow you to smoke and grill large chunks of meat, but how about the smaller pieces like veggies or more fragile types of food like fish? That is what a grill basket is for. You put the smaller bits of food in them so you can grill them to perfection. They even make nice grill marks when the food is done.

Grid Lifters

After all the grilling is done, you will still have to take the grates out of the heat, right? So, how are you going to pick them up when they’re smoking hot? Enter grid lifters. They allow you to safely lift the grates so you can cool them off and clean them up later.

Meat Thermometer

Consider meat thermometers as essentials when you smoke meat. You need to make sure that the internal temperature of the food in your smoker or grill remains nice. This is important for larger chunks of meat, so you know they’re properly cooked or not.

Spring Loaded Tongs

Handling tongs while your hands are exposed to a lot of heat will require a lot of hand and finger dexterity. Why punish yourself? Use spring loaded tongs, so you don’t have to fuss about handling smokin-hot meats and veggies.

Grill Brush

You will need to clean the grills, keep them hot, and make sure they stay lubricated or else they will burn the food. A good grill brush with steel bristles will help you do all of that.

Double Burger Griller

It’s quite sad that burgers don’t stay in shape when you grill them. Some get smashed into smaller pieces while others tend to get uneven cooking. A double burger griller allows you to grill even sized burgers every single time.

These are our top picks for essential BBQ tools and accessories to make grilling a lot more fun.