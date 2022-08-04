Hi there! If you’re a fan of Yowamushi Pedal, then you know that there are a ton of amazing characters in the series. But who are the absolute best? Here are my top 10 amazing Yowamushi Pedal characters!

Top 10 Amazing Yowamushi Pedal Characters

1. Sakamichi Onoda – The anime’s main protagonist, a completely unremarkable otaku who loves anime and manga, especially those with superheroes. He joins the bicycle racing club in order to get fit and make new friends.

2. Shunsuke Imaizumi – One of the members of the bicycle racing club. He is a competitive person who takes cycling very seriously. He is often annoyed by Onoda’s otaku ways but grows to respect him as a fellow cyclist.

3. Shoukichi Naruko – Another member of the bicycle racing club. He is outgoing and friendly, and likes to give nicknames to people. He also has a crush on fellow club member Akari but is too shy to admit it.

4. Akira Midousuji – A third-year student at Hakone Academy and the captain of the school’s track cycling team. He is a ruthless cyclist who will do whatever it takes to win, including cheating and sabotaging his opponents.

5. Sangaku Manami – A first-year student at Hakone Academy and one of the top cyclists in the country. He joins Midousuji’s team in order to become stronger and defeat his rival, Imaizumi.

6. Toudou Jinpachi – The coach of Hakone Academy’s track cycling team. He is a tough coach who demands perfection from his riders, but he also has their best interests at heart.

7. Arakita Yasutomo – A member of Sohoku High School’s road racing team. He is a tough guy with a gruff exterior, but he is actually quite sensitive underneath. He becomes good friends with Onoda during their race to Hougenzaka hill.

9. Naruko Shoukichi – The friendly second-year on Sohoku’s road racing team; he loves giving people nicknames

10. Makishima Yuusuke – The captain of Sohoku’s road racing team; he is calm and collected, but also has a mischievous side

Yowamushi Pedal Characters You Love