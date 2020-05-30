Top 10 Lake Bell movies (according to IMDb)

What are the best Lake Bell movies (based on their IMDb score), from No Strings to Shot Caller?

Lake Bell plays many roles in the entertainment industry while acting, directing, and even working as a screenwriter. She has a personality of her own that transforms into her works and helps bring them to life. His most current roles focus on television, as he acts in programs such as Bless this mess and Medical police.

RELATED: Bless This Disaster: 10 Hidden Details Behind The Characters

The actress has also starred in several movies that have been given high marks by IMDb users, in part due to her amazing performances. This list focuses on movies where she plays a more prominent role impacting the outcome of the film as a whole. Read on for the IMDb ranking of Lake Bell movies!

10 No conditions, 2011 (6.2)

This movie follows Adam and Emma's tumultuous relationship as they discover their feelings for each other, despite their rule of keeping things relationship-free. The couple finally broke up, and Lake Bell plays the role of Lucy, Adam's wife from work, whom he brings home to forget about Emma. This event makes Emma and Adam realize their feelings for each other, despite the difficult journey it took them to get to this point, which is why IMDb users gave it a rating of 6.2.

9 9 The Secret Life of Pets, 2016 (6.5)

Lake Bell was the voice of Chloe in this animated film, a fat cat that enjoys the delights that its owner leaves. The film follows the story of a dog named Max as he learns to deal with the addition of another dog named Duke, and ends up with them lost on the streets of New York City. He was given a 6.5 rating on IMDb and part of this is due to Bell's phenomenal voice acting as he managed to bring this fictional cat to life.

8 It's complicated, 2009 (6.5)

This film is a comedy that brings together a divorced couple after years of being apart, despite their new relationship and having remarried. Lake Bell was cast in the role of Agness, the ex-husband's new wife who no one seems to like due to her personality and lack of clothing. Her role helped raise this movie to a 6.5 rating on IMDb, as fans fell in love with the reunited couple and the start of their previous relationship.

7 7 The Secret Life of Pets 2, 2019 (6.5)

Lake Bell once again assumed the role of voice actress as Chloe in this sequel to the first movie. Follow a dog named Max and his friends as you learn to deal with adding a baby to your home.

RELATED: Bless This Disaster: 10 Things About the Show That Make No Sense

The movement also finds them helping a white tiger cub escape the circus where an evil man has it under his control. It's cute and fun like the first, which is why fans of the movie gave it a 6.5 IMDb rating due to the similarities between the two.

6 6 Pride and Glory, 2008 (6.6)

This crime thriller follows a corruption scandal that leaves several officers dead, and a family of officers is forced to contemplate whether their brother-in-law is involved in any way. Lake Bell plays Megan Egan in this movie, who is the wife of the sergeant suspected by some to be behind it all. The film received a 6.6 rating on IMDb as viewers look ahead to find the answer to who the reason for the massacre is.

5 5 In a world …, 2013 (6.7)

Lake Bell plays the role of Carol in this film that follows a woman's journey to become a leading voice in the voiceover business. She struggles as her father forces her to move so that his young girlfriend moves in, while continuing to work on his career. This performance received a 6.7 rating on IMDb and Bell's work on the project contributed greatly to its success.

4 4 Man Up, 2015 (6.8)

Lake Bell once again plays the title role in this film where she was cast as Nancy, an older single woman who plays when a man thinks she is his blind date. The afternoon unfolds and she has the best time of her life until she has to reveal the truth that she is not who he thinks she is.

RELATED: 10 of Alexandra Daddario's Best Movies (According to IMDb)

She took a chance on love and viewers will just have to watch to see how it all unfolds in the end. Its epic performance, and the interpretation of a British accent, helped this film achieve a rating of 6.8 by users on IMDb.

3 No Escape, 2015 (6.8)

Owen Wilson is the man of the moment in this movie, but Lake Bell plays the role of Annie Dwyer, who is next to him. Follow the Dwyer family as they move to Asia, only to discover that aliens are being killed and that it is up to them to fight to get to safety at the United States Embassy. The action-packed movie was enhanced by Bell's performance, earning him a 6.8 rating on IMDb.

2 Million Dollar Arm, 2015 (7.0)

This movie follows the miraculous story of a man named JB who knew he could turn a cricketer into a star baseball player. They create a bogus show for finding talent in India as they narrow the outlook for those who could be successful in MLB. JB ends up changing as a person when he falls in love with the Lake Bell character named Brenda, rather than the models he usually hangs out with, and his performance ended up giving the film a 7.0 rating on IMDb.

one Shooting call, 2017 (7.3)

The role of Kate is played by Lake Bell in this movie, who is the wife of Jacob Harlon, a man sentenced to prison after killing a man in a car accident while intoxicated. He continues his journey when he is forced to join a gang of white supremacists for his own survival, and becomes a dangerous assassin. The film received a 7.3 IMDb rating, placing it at the top of this list as the best Lake Bell movie.

NEXT: Top 10 Movies of All Time, According to IMDB



next

10 things you didn't know about Ed O & # 39; Neill





