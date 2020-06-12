Top 10 Women Joe Biden Might Elect as Vice President

"They have not, except that more focus and urgency has been placed on the need to get someone who is totally sympathetic to where I am," he said.

While Biden was undoubtedly considering various African American women as vice presidential options, it is virtually impossible to see what happened in the country in the past few weeks (as well as Biden's previous record on surveillance) and conclude anything else that did not be that. He's much more likely to pick a black woman as his vice presidential candidate today than he was, say, May 11.

Is it possible that Biden is not going in that direction? Of course. I could see, for example, that she elected someone as the Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, one of the highest-ranking Latino elected leaders in the country.

But your odds of choosing someone other than an African American woman are less than 50-50, at least at this point.

Below is my ranking of the 10 women most likely to end as VP's choice. (And here are the references from last week!)

Necessary Michelle Obama's Warning: The former first lady is not on this list because she has never expressed an interest in being political. Doing so will immediately jump to the top of these rankings.

10. Stacey Abrams: Back and forth on whether to put Abrams or Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin in last place this week. I went with Abrams, the former Georgia state House of Representatives minority leader and 2018 governor's nominee, despite the fact that she acknowledged this week that Biden's campaign did not contact her to be vice president. Why Abrams, then? Because she has been and will continue to be an important voice, in Georgia and beyond, on voter suppression efforts, which will be a MAJOR problem in 2020. (Previous ranking: 7)

9. Amy Klobuchar: The Minnesota senator's actions on the veepstakes continue to decline as she was caught, somewhat unfairly, in criticism of the Minneapolis Police Department following Floyd's death. But she highlighted her record as the chief prosecutor in Minneapolis before she came to the Senate and led liberals to label her as part of the problem, not the solution. (Previous ranking: 9)

8 Gina Raimondo: The smallest state governor in the county (by land mass) receives fewer comments from VP than almost anyone on this list (although George F. Will is a fanatic). But here's why keeping an eye on Raimondo: She has the kind of centrist approach to politics that appeals to Biden, and she's a mindless executive director who has generally distinguished herself in her state's fight against the coronavirus. (Raimondo made a slight mistake earlier this week when he appeared in public without a mask.) (Previous ranking: 10)

7. Tammy Duckworth: I have programmed the Illinois senator as my dark horse pick to be Biden's vice president from the start of this process and I still think it could happen. Duckworth has been one of the most active senators in trying to pass a major police reform in the wake of Floyd's death. And his background – a helicopter pilot in Iraq, seriously injured after being shot down, the first senator to give birth while in office – is deeply compelling. (Previous ranking: 8)

6. Susan Rice: Biden's interest and focus on relevant experience in electing a vice president appear ready for Rice, a former national security adviser and United States ambassador to the United Nations. But Rice's association with Benghazi and Michael Flynn is heavy baggage that Biden and his team may not be willing to take on. (Previous ranking: 6)

5. Elizabeth Warren: Warren, who was furious as vice president just a few months ago, has regressed somewhat as the first coronavirus, and then protests over police brutality have taken center stage. And reading between the lines Biden's repeated emphasis on needing a candidate who is "totally sympathetic" to him seems like a big deal to the Massachusetts senator, who was vocally to Biden's left during the primary fight. (Previous ranking: 4)

4. Michelle Lujan Grisham: Given the current dynamic in the Democratic Party (and the country), if Biden doesn't choose a black woman, it makes more sense to go with a Latina. And Lujan Grisham is, without a doubt, the leading Latina on her list. He joined Biden (and James Taylor!) For a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday night in which he said this of the country: "They are looking for a leader who makes them believe that hope is present in every action we take." . (Previous ranking: 5)

3. Val Demings: The Florida congresswoman has previously confirmed that Biden's team is investigating her, and there is no doubt that her actions are also increasing at this time. As a former Orlando sheriff, Demings' voice on the need for police reform is powerful and important, and he has spoken convincingly about it during recent appearances on national television. (Previous ranking: 3)

2. Keisha Lance Bottoms: Voting problems in the Georgia primaries this week put the mayor of Atlanta, again, in the national spotlight. "I think the layers of voter suppression and the collapse of our electoral system in Georgia are very deep," he told CNN's Brooke Baldwin. And KLB emotionally spoke about her experience raising black children in the United States in an interview with Axios, a personal experience with tremendous resonance at this point in our history. (Previous ranking: 2)

1. Kamala Harris: The most prominent African American woman in the Senate, who is also from a massive Democratic state (in terms of votes and money) and who has spoken passionately about Floyd's death and the need to reform law enforcement? Harris is an obvious choice. (Previous ranking: 1)