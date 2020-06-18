Top 10 Women Joe Biden Might Elect as Vice President

In the "serious" field are several prominent African American politicians: California Senator Kamala Harris, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Florida Representative Val Demings.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is also in that mix, as well as a trio of senators: Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Tammy Duckworth (Illinois) and Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin).

On the not-so-serious side appears to be former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. While both were the top favorites in the most-mentioned crowd for VP, neither seems to be in the race now.

Abrams has acknowledged that he has not yet heard from Biden's team during the background investigation process, while Klobuchar has struggled to overcome the stain of his time as chief prosecutor in Minneapolis in the early 2000s after the death of George Floyd last month.

With all that mind, below are my new rankings of the 10 women considered most likely to finish as Biden's running mate this fall. (And here are the references from last week!)

These rankings change weekly, so if your favorite isn't where it should be, or isn't even on the list, there will always be next week. Michelle Obama's necessary warning: The former first lady is not on this list because she has never expressed an interest in being political. Doing so will immediately jump to the top of these rankings.

10. Gretchen Whitmer: The Michigan Governor became a national figure in the early days of the coronavirus quarantine when President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized her. That, of course, did wonders for how Democrats viewed her, and she was already well-regarded enough, having been chosen to give the Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union 2020 speech. While Whitmer (and her husband ) have made several mistakes during the quarantine, Biden's team is investigating it, according to The New York Times. Which earns him a place on my list. (Previous classification: Not classified)

9. Gina Raimondo: The coronavirus pandemic has been a massive test for the governors of all 50 states, but it is Raimondo, the governor of the smallest state (Rhode Island), who has won considerable applause for his handling of the crisis. Biden has made no secret of his attraction to practical politicians who focus on doing things, that's how he sees himself, and Raimondo conforms closely to that bill. (Previous ranking: 8)

8) Tammy Baldwin: A midwestern senator with a long record of victories in what may be the nation's top deciding state? And who would also make history as the first gay politician in a national fine? That is Baldwin, who is being examined by Biden's team. (Previous classification: Not classified)

7. Tammy Duckworth: There is no woman on this list with a more compelling personal story than Duckworth. She gained a Purple Heart in Iraq after the helicopter she was piloting was shot down. The crash cost him both legs. She was elected to the House in 2012, the first disabled veteran woman to be elected to Congress and the first member of Congress to be born in Thailand. In 2016, she was elected to the Senate and two years later she became the first serving senator to give birth. That's a lot of "news" and a hell of a resume. (Previous ranking: 7)

6. Susan Rice: We know, thanks to The New York Times, that Rice is being actively involved by the Biden team. Which makes perfect sense: Biden has said on several occasions that he believes the experience and ability to step in as president are the most important qualities of a vice president. Well, Rice far exceeds that hurdle, having served as national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations for former President Barack Obama. (Previous ranking: 6)

5. Elizabeth Warren: Warren remains what he was from the moment his own presidential candidacy ended earlier this year: a liberal rock star with a devoted following of passionate followers. Which means Biden and his team would be crazy not to consider her. And they are not crazy.

However, circumstances have complicated Warren's path to being chosen. Is a Massachusetts white woman really the choice for this moment in the Democratic Party and the nation? (Previous ranking: 5)

4. Val Demings: Demings' unique background – she was the chief of police in Orlando before coming to Congress – has been central to his rapid rise in the House (he was one of the few members of the House who argued for Trump's impeachment before the Senate )) and on his ascent to my VP ranking. But like Kamala Harris (more on her below), it's now possible that the background to Demings' law and order may be a problem. Some within the "Black Lives Matter" movement have suggested that her experience as chief of police should be disqualifying given the current debate in the country about the police and black men. (Previous ranking: 3)

3. Michelle Lujan GrishamFor all the focus on Biden choosing an African-American woman as her vice presidential candidate, don't lose how powerful, symbolically and politically, the alleged Democratic nominee would be to make history with the first Latina on a national ticket.

If the Southwest is considered a central battleground in November, increasing Hispanic participation could be crucial for Biden. Additionally, MLG has just received rave reviews in Rolling Stone magazine for its handling of Covid-19 in its state. (Previous ranking: 4)

2. Keisha Lance Bottoms: With each week that passes late, the gap between Harris and Bottoms narrows. At this point, the Mayor of Atlanta is Biden's most effective and most present substitute for TV. He is on cable television practically every night defending Biden and against Trump and the Republican Party in general. And Bottoms are likely to remain in the national spotlight for the foreseeable future. (Previous ranking: 2)

1. Kamala Harris: If Harris is not elected, and she remains the favorite to be chosen, it will be because of concerns about her record as California attorney general. (The LA Times wrote a big chunk about it in 2019.) This week also presented a bit of discomfort when Stephen Colbert asked Harris about his attack on Biden's record in transportation. "It was a debate!" She answered. "It is absolutely right … literally it was a debate. It was called a debate." Does Biden's team feel the same? (Previous ranking: 1)