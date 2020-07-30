Top 10 Women Joe Biden Might Elect as Vice President

So assuming Biden makes the choice sometime next week, these are probably my latest rankings of who that choice might be. (If Biden doesn't announce the election next week, obviously I'll have one more set of rankings next Thursday.)

One caveat before continuing: Veepstakes is a very difficult thing to understand because people who really know what is going on are not talking, even like pretty much everyone else. it is speaking. Below are my best-educated guesses about the probability that these women will be named VP by Biden. But I wouldn't bet your mortgage.

10. Tammy Baldwin: Democrats chose Wisconsin for their quadrennial party convention site because they believed the state held the key to taking back the White House. So, electing the popular state's main senator as vice president also makes sense, right? Yes, but as Biden's leadership at the national level and at the Electoral College has grown, the need for geographic selection has decreased. (Previous ranking: 10)

9. Gina Raimondo: If you want a true dark horse to be chosen, bet on the Governor of Rhode Island. Why? She is like the Biden woman: Catholic, working-class, and small-state politics focused on pragmatism and competition. His management of the coronavirus in his state, as an example, has earned him applause nationwide. (Previous ranking: 9)

8. Val Demings: After an outbreak of attention about a month ago, the Florida congresswoman seems to have lost a bit of altitude in the selection process as a result of several stories that were highly critical of how she dealt with controversial cases during her time as Orlando's boss from the police. That doesn't mean she still can't be the choice. As CNN's Harry Enten pointed out last weekend, no Republican won the White House without winning Florida in nearly 100 years, and Demings on the national ticket would likely strengthen Biden's hand in the Sunshine State. (Previous ranking: 7)

7. Elizabeth Warren: It is true that I have had the Massachusetts senator ranked all over the place during this VP process. It has reached number 3 and number 8. Last week I divided the difference and put it at number 5. I remain very convinced that Biden will choose a woman of color as her vice presidential candidate for many reasons. – Trump's clear attempts to weaponize the race, the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed, the death of former Rep. John Lewis, to name a few. But if Biden chooses a white woman, Warren is likely to be at the front of the line. (Previous ranking: 5)

6. Michelle Lujan Grisham: The increasing competitiveness of the Southwest (Arizona and Texas now seem like legitimate states of change this fall) makes the Governor of New Mexico an increasingly interesting choice. Furthermore, she is one of the highest-ranking Latino elected officials in the country at a time when that voting bloc is of great importance to the Democratic Party. Did I mention that she is also a health care expert? (Previous ranking: 6)

5. Tammy Duckworth: The Illinois senator has a personal history of service, struggle and triumph that could well have massive appeal across the political spectrum if she is placed on the fine. A helicopter pilot during the Iraq War, she was shot down and lost both legs. A recipient of the Purple Heart, she has served in the House and Senate. She is the first senator to sit to give birth. And it's also from the Midwest, a critical battleground this fall. (Previous ranking: 4)

4. Karen Bass: The busiest candidate this past week is, without a doubt, this California congresswoman and president of the Black Caucus of Congress. Bass is, according to Politico, a favorite of veteran Biden chief Chris Dodd for his ability to reach all parts of the Democratic Party. She also checks Biden's experience box, having served as a speaker for the California State Assembly. Also, Bass clearly believes he has a chance; she withdrew her controversial reference to Fidel Castro as "Commander in Chief" in an appearance on MSNBC this week. (Previous ranking: 8)

3. Keisha Lance Wallpapers: Loyalty is important to Biden. We know this. But so does experience. So in the final evaluation, what matters more when Biden and his team consider the mayor of Atlanta? She was a prominent supporter and substitute for the former vice president, even when it looked like she was going to fail on a third attempt by the White House. But his relevant government experience is as mayor of Atlanta. Is that enough for Biden, who made it clear that he believes his vice president should be ready to take on the great job from day one? (Previous ranking: 2)

2. Susan Rice: This is the highest I have had for the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations since I started doing this, but it seems like a lot is going on for Rice. With Biden comfortably ahead, he can entertain himself by making a choice of government rather than politics. And, as reported in Politico last week, Biden wants a vice president with whom he can have a close relationship that he has enjoyed with Barack Obama. Rice checks those boxes better than anyone. (Previous ranking: 3)

1. Kamala Harris: The California Senator was ranked # 1 on my first list and she will also be ranked # 1 on the last list. What to do with the report by Politico's Ryan Lizza that Biden veteran Chris Dodd was (is?) Unhappy with Harris's level of contrition for his attack on Biden during a Democratic debate? I do not know exactly. It could well be a smokescreen buying the Biden team a few more days to get Harris's ad ready. Or it could be a legitimate concern that means she will not be the chosen one. I lean towards the first one. (Previous ranking: 1)