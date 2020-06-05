Top 10 Women Joe Biden Might Elect as Vice President

While Biden made it clear months ago that he would choose a woman, there now appears to be a significant increase in support for him to select a black woman, making history (there has never been a black woman on either party's national ticket) while also sending a very clear message to the black community that they not only understand its importance to their nomination, but also believe they need an important voice in their White House.
With that in mind, I have made major changes to this week's vice presidential ranking. The most likely choices are now all African American women. And Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, whom I rated as the second-most-likely-to-be-elected woman, suffers a big drop this week amid questions about her record as the Minnesota chief prosecutor before being elected to the Senate in 2016.
These rankings change weekly, so if your favorite isn't where it should be, or isn't even on the list, there will always be next week. Speaking of, here it is last week's rankings. Michelle Obama's necessary warning: The former first lady is not on this list because she has never expressed an interest in being political. Doing so will immediately jump to the top of these rankings. 10. Gina Raimondo
: If you believe a) that Biden will have a self-identifying moderate in his last VP group and b) Klobuchar and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who suffers from other self-inflicted injury this week
, they are moving in the wrong direction on this list, so the Rhode Island Governor can fill that niche. (He had long believed that Biden would have a moderate in his last three; I'm not sure he thinks that more.) Raimondo, focused on politics, has won praise from the likes of conservative columnist George Will
, and has been willing to make difficult decisions in office. (Previous classification: Not classified)
9. Amy Klobuchar
: The question of the The history of the Minnesota senator during her time in the early 2000s as chief prosecutor in Hennepin County
(Minneapolis) had been slowly leaking during VP speculation. But the death of George Floyd has made that record, which many black leaders have suggested was too pro-police, a major issue.
And it's very difficult to see how Biden takes so much risk in choosing Klobuchar given the mood within the Democratic Party at the moment. (Previous ranking: 2)
8. Tammy Duckworth
: While the Illinois senator doesn't get as much attention as some of the names above her on this list, her profile faces either one: a helicopter pilot in Iraq, lost both legs and the use of an arm when she was knocked down. She was then elected to the United States House and Senate from Illinois. He is also making his voice heard in the days since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis: "George Floyd's death was unnecessary and heartbreaking." she wrote in a CNN opinion piece on Monday
. "It was a tragedy, but horribly, it was not an anomaly." (Previous classification: Not classified)
7. Stacey Abrams
: In a opinion piece
published in The New York Times on Thursday (no, no that one
), Abrams argues that the best way to react to Floyd's death is for people of color to register to vote and then do so in November.
"Voting is a first step in a long and complex, tedious but vital process," wrote the former minority leader of the Georgia State House of Representatives. Wise words, and words that suggest you are ready to lead a critically important issue for all minority communities. (Previous ranking: 9)
6. Susan Rice
: If Biden wants to elect the woman with the most hands-on experience in foreign policy and national security issues, there is no doubt that Rice is at the top of that list as she served as a national security adviser and ambassador for States. United before the United Nations during the Obama administration. But she also carries luggage, especially his statements after the attack in Benghazi, Libya
and his email of January 20, 2017 on Michael Flynn
. (Previous ranking: 7)
5. Michelle Lujan Grisham: Lost amid the avalanche of news for the past week is the fact that Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has withdrawn from consideration as vice president. That move leaves Lujan Grisham, the governor of New Mexico, as the highest-ranking Latina in the mix of vice presidents.
(Other names like Texas representatives. Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia still seem like a long shot to me.) Lujan Grisham too intensified his criticism of Trump
and his response to Floyd's death. (Previous ranking: 8)
4. Elizabeth Warren: As I said earlier, I think it is very Biden probably chooses a black woman to be his running mate. If he doesn't, the Massachusetts senator probably has the best chance, as he is loved by the liberals and his selection should be seen as an attempt to unite the Democratic Party. (Previous ranking: 3)
3. Val Demings
: Even before Floyd's death and its continual reverberations, this Florida House member was receiving rave reviews about her potential as a ticket partner for Biden. But now consider what Demings would do to the ticket: a former black police chief from a major southern city (Orlando) who knows the issues within the law enforcement community regarding intimate police brutality. (Previous ranking 5)
2. Keisha Lance Bottoms
: Lance Bottoms speech last Friday night
– amid violent protests in Atlanta – was just a moment
. She was empathetic. Hard. And deeply human. I have had the Mayor of Atlanta on my list almost since the beginning of the vice presidency process, but I was never sure that he would break into the upper level. Boy, was I wrong. (Previous ranking: 6)
1. Kamala Harris: Because of everything that has changed on the list this week, the position of the California senator has not. If anything, Harris seems even more likely to be the choice now, as she, at 55, is a generation younger than Biden, but she also has a wealth of experience, as a California attorney general and senator, that we know the values. from Biden. (Previous ranking: 1)