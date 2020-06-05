Top 10 Women Joe Biden Might Elect as Vice President





the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers late last month has drastically Changed the calculation for former Vice President Joe Biden and his vice presidential research team when it comes to who he will choose to share the ticket with him this fall.

While Biden made it clear months ago that he would choose a woman, there now appears to be a significant increase in support for him to select a black woman, making history (there has never been a black woman on either party's national ticket) while also sending a very clear message to the black community that they not only understand its importance to their nomination, but also believe they need an important voice in their White House.

(Biden & # 39; s gaffe "you're not black" Although it is not as important as protests at the national level for police brutality, it also plays a role in this calculation).

With that in mind, I have made major changes to this week's vice presidential ranking. The most likely choices are now all African American women. And Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, whom I rated as the second-most-likely-to-be-elected woman, suffers a big drop this week amid questions about her record as the Minnesota chief prosecutor before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

CNN's Allison Gordon contributed to this report.





