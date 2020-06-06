Top 15 Jet Li Movies, Ranked According To IMDb

After staying away from public view due to health issues, Jet Li appeared on Disney & # 39; s Mulan. He has suffered from hyperthyroidism, which has changed his perspective. He has been living in seclusion to meet this challenge.

Li is a praised martial arts champion, so health issues are new to him. His exploits with the Beijing Wushu team led him to the White House lawn in 1974, where he performed his elegant and fluid martial arts in front of President Richard Nixon. He has promoted Chinese martial arts in his films around the world. Jet Li is one of the best martial arts actors of all time. We have added 5 more entries to our list of the best Jet Li movies, rated by IMDb.

Updated June 5, 2020 by Derek Draven: As mentioned in our updated introduction, we've added 5 more of Jet Li's most widely recognized and critically praised movies, according to IMDb. Each of these films is a great gateway to the world of Jet Li's iconic filmography, and they are highly recommended for fans who can't get enough of this fantastic martial arts legend.

fifteen Lethal Weapon 4 (6.6)

This was the movie that really put Jet Li on the map and made him a Hollywood star. Like the villain Wah Sing Ku, Li dazzled the American public with his terrifying portrayal of a member of the Chinese triad who ends up pitting Murtaugh and Riggs in the final act.

The fight scene is as spectacular as it is brutal, with Li kicking both their live tar at the same time before suffering a brutal death, as he falls fighting all the way. From there, Jet Li would star in a series of Hollywood movies, while simultaneously making movies in his homeland.

14 Last Hero in China (6.7)

Last hero in china introduces Li as the popular Chinese folk hero Wong Fei-Hung, who has been portrayed multiple times by Jet Li and Jackie Chan.

In this film, Wong Fei-Hung gives as many laughs as he hits when he opens a martial arts school right next to a brothel, and becomes the target of a general who would rather see him hit the bricks than train new students.

13 Shaolin Temple (7.0)

Jet Li's first leading role came in 1982 with shaolin temple, a story that takes place in medieval China between the Sui and Tang dynasties. The film would have a profound effect on Chinese martial arts films in the future, and is considered an iconic hit with more than 300 million tickets sold at the Chinese box office.

It was also the first film to be shot at the Shaolin Monastery, further fueling its reputation as a major tourist destination. Adjusted for inflation, the film earned around $ 250 million, which was unprecedented in 1982.

12 The warlords (7.0)

Jet Li became a great actor. And one of the movies that proved that he is not only a fast and fluid martial artist, but also an excellent actor Military ChiefIn the 1860s, when civil rebellions swept through China during the Qing Dynasty, it tells the story of three sworn brothers played by Jet Li, Andy Lau, and Takeshi Kaneshiro. Their brotherhood and friendship did not end well as they did not agree on different matters, which led to multiple deaths. The film was well accepted on IMDb as it has a 7.0 rating from film critics. He also did not lose awards and won many Asian film awards.

eleven Unleashed (7.0)

A human reduced to an animal is a sight to see and hate. Unleashed tells the story of a Chinese man who had his mother taken from him as a child, trained to fight and obey orders like a dog.

Until now, Jet Li had a few careers in Hollywood, but this movie is different in that it brought a peculiar angle to his movies, and his fans still point to this performance as one of his best. With Morgan Freeman, Danny the dog (Jet Li) found peace and freedom and did not want to return to his violent life. However, the gang that turned him into his dog won't let him, but what happens when you force an animal to do something?

10 Legend II (7.0)

Not to be outdone by one of his most recent hits, Jet Li would star in the follow-up sequel. The legend ii, during the same year. In this film, Fong Sai Yuk joins the Red Flower, a secret organization determined to expel the Emperor of Manchuria, with whom he has difficulty reaching an agreement.

The film retains the same comedic aspects combined with a ton of over-the-top kung fu fighting sequences and impressive cable work that would later become a staple of the Chinese martial arts scene.

9 9 Swordsman 2 (7.2)

Hong Kong went nuts in the 1970s when a touring martial arts team visited him, and a young boy dazzled the public with his set of swords. Jet Li was the little boy, his experience with weapons made him perfect for the role of the leading actor of a swordsman.Swordsman 2 is a wuxia genre film based on the Louis Cha book The proud and smiling tramp. Swordsman 2 enjoyed a good 7.2 rating from critics on IMDb. Who wouldn't love a movie with great fight sequences, beautiful and stylish young lead actors, and great music, with a themed song nominated for Best Original Song?

8 The Legend (7.2)

Jet Li is not a comedian. He's the guy who walks into the room and mops the floor with all the bad guys in the neighborhood. He rarely laughs in his movies. The legend However, it is different, as it is an action-comedy film.

It tells the story of a mischievous and ambitious boy, Fong Sai Yuk, who is good with martial arts but bored in his studies. The film won awards. He won the Hong Kong Film Award and the Golden Horse Award for Best Choreography.

7 7 Tai Chi Master (7.2)

In martial arts, training is not complete if you have not mastered the internal and external martial arts. This ethic is what Tai Chi Master he preached, and Jet Li did a good job portraying an internal martial arts expert like himself.

Tai Chi Master is a 1993 Hong Kong martial arts film directed by Yuen Woo-Ping and produced by Jet Li. It tells a story of two children, Junbao (Jet Li) and Tienbo (Chin Siu Ho), who grew up in the Shaolin Temple under the tutelage of the same teacher. They later left the temple after a misunderstanding with one of the monks, each choosing radically different paths.

6 6 Once upon a time in China (7.3)

This 1991 film written by Tsui Hark starred Jet Li as the Chinese folk hero and martial arts master, Wong Fei Hong. It was established during the Qing dynasty sometime in the 19th century. Jet Li displayed his great martial arts skills here with speed and agility, portraying both a kicker and a compassionate man.

Once upon a time in China he won the Tsui Hark Award for Best Director at the Hong Kong Film Awards. He also won the award for best action choreography. It went to HK $ 29,672,278 gross at the box office.

5 5 Once upon a time in China 2 (7.4)

Of all the Once upon a time in China sequels, the second part is the highest rated on IMDb. It is the most emotional and action packed installment in the series. It is a story about politics, fanatics and patriotism. It tells a lot about what the Chinese revolutionaries suffered. He starred in Donnie Yen as the main villain. The character of Donnie Yen (General Nap Lan) fights against that of Li (Wong Fei Hong) in an electric battle between two master martial arts actors who studied with the same master.

4 4 The Fist of Legend (7.5)

Fist of Legend is a 1994 Hong Kong martial arts film. It is a remake of the 1972 Bruce Lee film, Fist of Fury. It is a story about a young martial artist, Chen Zhen, who returned to Shanghai from Japan to find his dead teacher and his school being bullied by the Japanese.

It was directed by Chen Zhen and choreographed by Yuen Woo-Ping, starring Jet Li, Billy Chau, Chin Siu Ho, and Yasuaki Kurata. Jet Li described the bold and strong attitude of a young martial artist.

3 Sky Ocean (7.6)

Jet Li is not the type you usually see in movies like this, but he did a great job on this movie. Ocean sky Explore the love of a parent and child, and the difficulties faced by people with autism. It tells the story of a man who has a terminal illness and an autistic son but who worked tirelessly to ensure that his son acquires the necessary survival skills before he passes away. Starring Jet Li as the father of Zhang Wen, who played Dafu, his son.

2 Fearless (7.6)

A martial arts epic so intense that Jet Li promised never to participate in martial arts films again. It is a story that tells the life of Huo Yuan Jia, a great martial artist and founder of the Jingwu Athletic Foundation. He openly challenged martial artists from around the world to restore pride and honor to the Chinese people after suffering oppression from foreign countries.

It grossed $ 68 million at the box office and won numerous awards, including Best Action Choreography. Jet Li won the Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards.

one Hero (7.9)

According to IMDb, Hero is the best Jet Li movie ever made. Not only were the acting and fighting sequences solid, but the locations and stage are also great. Zhang Yimou directed the film, and he is a man known for his love of color theory. He combined colors, acting, fighting sequences, and gorgeous scenery to make an outstanding film.

Hero it is one of the highest grossing films ever made, with $ 177.4 million at the box office. It tells the story of an unnamed warrior (Jet Li) who plans to assassinate the King of Qin to avenge the people of his city. For this day, Hero it is among the best Asian movies ever.

