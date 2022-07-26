Space planning checklist:

Appliances

Breakfast counter/island

Benchtops

Storage

Cabinets

Lighting design

Splashback



When it comes to home renovations, the kitchen and bathroom are usually the first two rooms that come to mind. These rooms express the age, style, standard, and functionality of your home. Here’s how to make the most of your kitchen remodel.



With so many options in fittings and cabinetry (and such a wide range in price), you must always keep your budget in mind: what is the maximum you should spend so you don’t overcapitalize, and what do you (and future home-owners) require from these spaces, and how can you think smarter about making them work harder for you and your budget?



Here are some tips to create a gorgeous kitchen.



The shopping list

Most people nowadays want their kitchen to be a multi-purpose space where they can cook, eat, read the newspaper, entertain, and assist their children with their homework. How do you make use of yours? Is your kitchen functional? Is there a golden triangle between the stove, refrigerator, and sink? Is there enough storage? Is it connected to the other rooms in the way that your family prefers to live? Is it open to your living room or closed and hidden? Is it large enough to house the number of people who live there?



Just a makeover

Consider a facelift if your current kitchen is functional. Starting from tables and other important elements. Numerous small changes can be made to make a difference and add value. Upgrade your appliances (stove, hob, extractor), replace the sink, or add new lighting. A new splashback will completely transform the look of the room. Painting your cabinet doors or replacing your cabinet handles will also help.



Starting over

Plan the space if you’re starting from scratch. Make plans so you can see what it will look like and how it will work, as well as get an idea of how much it will cost. Rework it until it is as efficient as possible. Consider the particulars. Do you have a large family that necessitates the use of more than one sink? Is your proposed sink large enough to accommodate your largest pot? Is there enough space in your pantry to store the food your family requires? Do you entertain frequently and require a butler’s pantry?

Consider the existing plumbing and how you can work with it to save money. Be creative with your layout. Place your dishwasher near the sink. Place the fridge within a few steps of your sink and stove. Keep your garbage can near the sink. Keep knives and utensils near the prep area, and pots and pans near the stove and oven. Place crockery near the dishwasher to avoid making multiple trips to unload it.



Appliances

Select appliances before planning your cabinetry to ensure proper fit. A large family? You may require a double oven or a double refrigerator. For cooking, should I use electricity or gas? Do you want your refrigerator and dishwasher on display or hidden behind cabinets?



Kitchen islands or breakfast bars

These are the elements that contribute to the versatility of the kitchen. If at all possible, choose one that is long enough to hold at least three chairs. To make it work harder, add wine storage or cookbook shelving, power points for laptops and charging phones, or extra drawers or hidden cabinets that you don’t need to access regularly.



Benchtops

What is the rest of your house’s standard? If it’s mid-level, a marble benchtop is probably overkilling. A skinny laminate benchtop will let it down if it’s first-rate. Laminate is the least expensive option, it can be cut to size, and there are numerous color and edging options – but it can scratch and cannot be used directly with hot pots. If you want your benchtop to be the focal point of your kitchen, engineered stone and granite are both durable and attractive.



Marble is lovely, but it can stain. Stainless steel is ideal for an industrial-style home, but it scratches easily. A timber benchtop could work in a traditional home or a country-style kitchen. Concrete benchtops are eye-catching and come in a variety of finishes, but they are pricey.



Increase storage capacity

Look into the various organizational options available, such as pull-out pantries and lazy Susans for corner cupboards. Large drawers are great because you can see and access everything right away. If you have the money, buy soft-close drawers.