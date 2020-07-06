Top NYPD cops ask for DA Cy Vance to appear in filming scenes

New York police leadership called Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance on Sunday when gun violence soared in the Big Apple.

The best police in Manhattan demanded to know why Vance had not shown his face in the scenes of shootings on the island during the weekend of July 4.

Manhattan DA Cy Vance, where are you? It does not appear in any filming scene! " tweeted Assistant to Chief Stephen Hughes.

"Our community is under attack, there have been 24 shots fired in the city in the last 24 hours," Hughes continued, adding, "Where are you?"

Assistant Principal Kathleen O’Reilly shared her colleague's tweet, adding, "Don't show up in Manhattan North !! Shame !!"

"Shameful the number of people shot in northern Manhattan in the last 24 hours!", O'Reilly wrote in another missive "Where are the elected officials and the violence switch? The community is suffering! ”

More than 45 people were shot in the Big Apple, six fatally, from Independence Day to Sunday night, police sources said.

Gunshots rang out in all counties between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday, according to police and police sources.

Between the incidents, a 23-year-old man was fatally hit on the back at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at West 116th Street near Morningside Park in Harlem.

The fatal shooting came about two hours after eight people were injured in two incidents just minutes apart, also in upper Manhattan.

Three men and a woman, aged between 27 and 42, were hit when the bullets flew into West 142nd Street and Lenox Avenue. Just a few blocks away, four men were shot at a party on West 131st and Lenox, and one of them was critically hospitalized, according to sources.

Around 6:45 p.m. In Harlem, a 20-year-old man was shot outside a building on Madison Avenue, near East 111th Street, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A Vance spokesman said the office's standard policy and practice is to send DA assistants to crime scenes and have them report to the DA and "execute advice and instructions from the DA and other supervisors on the scene and during the course of an investigation and prosecution. "

"It is unclear what the Manhattan District Attorney could contribute substantially to at the crime scene," Danny Frost said in a statement.

"We do not hold premature mini-press conferences that would potentially violate ethical rules and interfere with the collection of evidence."