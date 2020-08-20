top-obama-strategist:-let-me-just-be-really-clear-…

- 1 Top ex-Obama strategist: Let me just be really clear …
- 2 Democratic National Convention 2020: Night 3 (9 Videos)
- 2.2 Obama: Our president should be custodian of this Democracy
- 2.3 Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Childcare is ‘infrastructure for families’
- 2.4 Pelosi: McConnell and Trump are standing in the way
- 2.5 Hillary Clinton offers cautionary tale about this election
- 2.6 Billie EIlish: Vote like our lives depend on it
- 2.7 Kerry Washington opens DNC night 3 declaring the ‘fight is real’
- 2.8 Her dad is a marine, her mom was deported. Hear her letter to Trump
- 2.9 Mother of gunshot victim: Trump doesn’t care
- 2.10 Gabrielle Giffords on personal recovery: I have not lost my voice
David Axelrod, who advised former President Barack Obama, assesses the speech the former president delivered tonight at the Democratic National Convention.
