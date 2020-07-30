Top Pentagon nominee faces tough nomination hearing over Islamophobic and conspiratorial remarks

Tata, nominated to become the Defense Department's undersecretary of defense for politics, was scheduled to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET. CNN is working to find out the reason for the cancellation.

He was expected to face a tough nomination audience after CNN's KFile reported that he made numerous Islamophobic and offensive comments and promoted conspiracy theories.

If confirmed by the Senate, Tata would assume the third-highest position in the Pentagon, overseeing policy from Afghanistan, China, Iran, and Russia to nuclear deterrence and anti-missile defense.

After the White House officially nominated Tata in June, CNN's KFile reported that the retired general has a history of making Islamophobic, offensive, and extremist comments on social media and in radio interviews.

In tweets, Tata falsely called former President Barack Obama "Muslim" and "terrorist leader" and said that Islam is the "most oppressive violent religion I know of." He called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Representative Maxine Waters "violent extremists" and said Waters was a "vicious racist harassing the race."

CNN's KFile also reported that Tata falsely claimed that Obama was "a Manchurian candidate" who was intentionally trying to overthrow the United States and accused Obama officials of committing "treason." He also repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories that a "deep state clique" of officials was working to overthrow Trump and that former CIA Director John Brennan ordered an assassination of Trump through an encrypted tweet.

Tata later apologized for his tweets in a letter he sent to Senate Armed Services President Jim Inhofe and ranking member Jack Reed and withdrew his comments on Islam.

Tata's nomination faces significant rejection from Senate Democrats and at least one Republican.

Senate Democrats on the committee, including ranking member Jack Reed of Rhode Island, opposed Tata after his comments initially came to light, but on Monday they sent a letter to Tata urging him to withdraw his nomination and resign his role as principal advisor. at the Pentagon before his hearing.

"His record of offensive and inflammatory comment disqualifies him from serving in his current position and in the position for which he has been nominated," Democrats wrote in the letter. "No one with a history of disgusting and disgusting statements like his should be nominated for a position of public trust in the Pentagon. His views are totally inconsistent with the values ​​of the United States Army."

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota warned in a statement last week that he would oppose Tata's nomination unless concessions were made to include sailors who died aboard USS Frank E. Evans at the Monument. to the Vietnam Veterans, a policy that Cramer called "based on the arbitrary Defense Department Guidelines applied by unelected bureaucrats."

Although Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, noted that CNN reports "caught our attention," other Republicans on the committee have not yet publicly declared their support or opposition to his nomination, including Senators Joni Ernst of Iowa, Martha McSally of Arizona. and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, all of whom face tough reelection fights in November.

At least 51 advocacy groups have condemned Tata's nomination. Tata's support from some members of the military community has also decreased. At least two high-profile retired generals withdrew their support for Tata since her tweets were reported.

The White House remains attached to the retired general. "Anthony Tata, the President's exceptionally qualified candidate for Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, is a distinguished public servant whose career has brought him experience in planning, policy and operations both at home and abroad," a spokesman for CNN told CNN. the White House, Judd Deere. An email in June. "His education, background, and background have earned him bipartisan accolades, and this media attempt to smear his reputation is disgusting. The White House supports the president's qualified candidate."

Recently, two other retired generals who served with Tata expressed their support for him in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, writing that Tata "has been a strong voice for racial, ethnic and religious equality wherever he has worked. Recently, some have asked for his read some incendiary tweets. We agree that they were disregarded, and he apologized for sending them. However, his critics ignore his impeccable record of fighting racism and making changes for the betterment of communities of color. "

The retired general currently works as a senior adviser to the Defense Department, and previously served 28 years in the Army before retiring in 2009. An Army investigation conducted in 2007 found that he committed adultery with at least two women, a crime under the Army law – and forged a legal document, according to The News and Observer. The Army refused to penalize Tata, and Tata provided his military records to the News and Observer, which showed excellent criticism of his mandate.

After his tenure in the Army, Tata worked as director of operations for the District of Columbia Public Schools district from 2009 to 2011 and later as superintendent of Wake County public schools in North Carolina from 2011 to 2012. Later, she served as the North Carolina transportation secretary. Tata is also the author of a dozen military adventure books and is best known for his "Threat" series.

This story has been updated to reflect that Thursday's nomination hearing was canceled.