Top Pentagon nominee faces tough nomination hearing over Islamophobic and conspiratorial remarks

Tata, nominated to become the Defense Department's undersecretary of defense for politics, was scheduled to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET. CNN is working to find out the reason for the cancellation.
He was expected to face a tough nomination audience after CNN's KFile reported that he made numerous Islamophobic and offensive comments and promoted conspiracy theories.
If confirmed by the Senate, Tata would assume the third-highest position in the Pentagon, overseeing policy from Afghanistan, China, Iran, and Russia to nuclear deterrence and anti-missile defense.
In tweets, Tata falsely called former President Barack Obama "Muslim" and "terrorist leader" and said that Islam is the "most oppressive violent religion I know of." He called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Representative Maxine Waters "violent extremists" and said Waters was a "vicious racist harassing the race."
Tata's nomination faces significant rejection from Senate Democrats and at least one Republican.
Senate Democrats on the committee, including ranking member Jack Reed of Rhode Island, opposed Tata after his comments initially came to light, but on Monday they sent a letter to Tata urging him to withdraw his nomination and resign his role as principal advisor. at the Pentagon before his hearing.
"His record of offensive and inflammatory comment disqualifies him from serving in his current position and in the position for which he has been nominated," Democrats wrote in the letter. "No one with a history of disgusting and disgusting statements like his should be nominated for a position of public trust in the Pentagon. His views are totally inconsistent with the values of the United States Army."
Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota warned in a statement last week that he would oppose Tata's nomination unless concessions were made to include sailors who died aboard USS Frank E. Evans at the Monument. to the Vietnam Veterans, a policy that Cramer called "based on the arbitrary Defense Department Guidelines applied by unelected bureaucrats."
The White House remains attached to the retired general. "Anthony Tata, the President's exceptionally qualified candidate for Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, is a distinguished public servant whose career has brought him experience in planning, policy and operations both at home and abroad," a spokesman for CNN told CNN. the White House, Judd Deere. An email in June. "His education, background, and background have earned him bipartisan accolades, and this media attempt to smear his reputation is disgusting. The White House supports the president's qualified candidate."
After his tenure in the Army, Tata worked as director of operations for the District of Columbia Public Schools district from 2009 to 2011 and later as superintendent of Wake County public schools in North Carolina from 2011 to 2012. Later, she served as the North Carolina transportation secretary. Tata is also the author of a dozen military adventure books and is best known for his "Threat" series.
This story has been updated to reflect that Thursday's nomination hearing was canceled.
CNN's Ryan Browne, Ted Barrett and Manu Raju contributed to this report.