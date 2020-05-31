Top reasons why eating too much sugar is bad for you





Sugar is everywhere, whether it's found in whole-grain foods of natural origin or (especially) in processed foods that can be bought at the supermarket. Although nutritional guidelines change as researchers discover new findings and develop new theories, decades of scientific research demonstrate one thing: Eating too much of this simple carbohydrate is bad for your health. Sugar alone is not a bad type, according to Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, a professor of psychiatry and medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. "Sugar is vital to the human body," he told CNET, pointing out important functions such as being a source of brain energy and a backbone of its DNA. However, he added that problems arise when you consume more sugar than your body needs. These are the main reasons why eating too much sugar is bad for you: it makes weight control difficult. It is more than clear that excessive consumption of sugar is related to weight gain and obesity. Studies showed that consuming certain types of sugar (particularly the fructose found in most processed foods and sugary drinks) can increase hunger and influence cravings. Excess sugar in other research has been shown to interfere with important hunger and appetite signaling hormones while increasing a harmful type of body fat called visceral fat, found deep in your abdomen.

Although Doraiswamy noted that recent data from the past decade showed a decrease in sugar consumption, obesity rates are still on the rise, suggesting that obesity is not always linked to sugar intake.

Nutrient Deficiencies If you follow a diet that is full of processed foods with added sugars, it can be difficult to consume nutrient-dense foods. For example, if you eat a lot of candy bars daily, there is a high chance that you can fill up on sugar laden calories, depriving you of a balanced diet as a result. There will be little room for nutritious snacks if the majority of your diet consists primarily of added sugars. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that no more than 10 percent of your daily calorie intake come from added sugars. That means that on a 2,000 calorie diet, no more than 200 calories a day must be based on sugar. If you eat 2,000 calories per day, 50 grams of added sugar is the recommended maximum since one gram contains four calories. Less with blood sugar levels, the risk of diabetes increases. The link of sugar with diabetes is as clear as its link with obesity. Type 2 diabetes develops when your body does not respond to insulin, which removes blood sugar and transfers it to body cells, but it can also occur if your pancreas does not make enough hormone. If left untreated, this results in chronically high blood sugar levels, leading to complications such as nerve damage and cardiovascular disease. Studies have shown that drinking sugary drinks increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. It is important to note that apart from sugar consumption, diabetes risk factors also include physical inactivity, smoking, and alcohol consumption. The researchers believe that sugar influences the risk of type 2 diabetes directly and indirectly. For example, directly affecting the way your body processes sugar and indirectly causing weight gain, a major diabetes risk factor. Damage to teeth Sugar causes tooth decay, also known as tooth decay. Tooth decay occurs when bacteria in the plaque feed on the sugar left in the teeth. Sugar fermentation releases acids that are eaten in tooth enamel. Dental plaque is sticky, keeps bacteria and acids close to teeth, and causes holes to develop in the enamel. Excessive sugar intake, especially when combined with poor oral hygiene, can lead to cavities and the need for cavity fillers or other dental procedures. While not a solution for all health needs, artificial sugar helps if you're prone to cavities. It can increase the risk of depression. You may have known through anecdotes how diet affects your mood: that some foods give you long-term energy and make you feel good. others cause a shock and lower their mood. Those anecdotes are not incidental: the evidence implies that your diet can really change your mood, and therefore influence your risk of mood disorders. In fact, there is a whole sub-branch of mental health research called "nutritional psychiatry" that is dedicated to this concept. A study of more than 69,000 women concluded that "progressively higher" added sugar consumption was associated with "increased odds of incident depression." Another study suggested that eating a diet rich in whole, nutritious foods can protect against depression. Associated with heart problems According to Doraiswamy, heart disease and stroke are two of the most serious complications related to excess sugar. High sugar diets are linked by scientific evidence to risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including obesity, inflammation, and high blood pressure. Some research stated that there is a "significant relationship between the consumption of added sugar and the increased risk of mortality (from cardiovascular disease)". A 2016 study found that sugar consumption was more closely related to heart disease than saturated fat, challenging traditional thinking that a high-fat diet is the leading cause of heart disease. Accelerates cognitive decline Doraiswamy said that cognitive decline is another that is often overlooked. complication of sugar consumption, adding that people with high blood sugar levels tend to have faster rates of what scientists are beginning to call "brain diabetes." Research finds that excessive consumption of sugar, particularly through sugary drinks, increases the risk of dementia. The research also indicated that changes in the brain may begin years before any clinical symptoms of cognitive decline appear: A study showed that dietary changes in early adulthood can help protect your brain as you age. You grow up to stop eating chocolate if you want the acne to go away. Although there is no scientific evidence that chocolate can only cause acne, eating too much sugar from any food source may increase the risk of this and other skin problems. Research showed that a high glycemic index diet may be a factor in the development of acne. Population studies suggested that acne is more prevalent in western societies, such as the United States, where diets high in fat, high in sugar, and high in processed foods are common. While more studies are needed to confirm the relationship of sugar to diet and acne, the scientists said the connection between diet and acne "can no longer be overlooked."




