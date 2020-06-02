Top Republican Senators Defend Trump Church Photo Shoot After Peaceful Protesters Cleared





Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Republican Party leadership team, said the protesters had to be fired "for security reasons" as Trump was "walking toward the church" and asked to clear it "but they refused to do so. "

"Obviously, it was a necessary security measure," Cornyn told CNN. Cornyn rejected the idea that they were acting peacefully as they cannot "ignore what law enforcement officers tell them to do for the safety of the president or anyone else."

When asked if the president should have gone to church for a photo shoot that led to tear gas and other measures to be used on protesters, Cornyn criticized the media and others who "are never going to find any development good or positive. " so you can characterize it the way you want, but obviously the President is free to go wherever he wants and hold a Bible if he wants to, "calling it a" civil message. "

Senator Chuck Grassley, the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, told CNN that peaceful protesters have the right to demonstrate, but did not know to what extent the "police could expect violence from some people, perhaps 5% of people, and that could be a potential problem, the answer would be, it's okay to "clear it up.

Grassley defended the Trump movement to go to the church of San Juan , citing the fire that protesters started in the church facilities the night before. "We look forward to the leadership of our president, and particularly at times like this," Grassley said Tuesday. "And I think that when there was a destruction in a church or any other historical thing that the United States would put great confidence in, it shouldn't be destroyed, I think a president should call attention to that terrorist activity, and go there and do … "what he did last night". When asked about the fact that the protesters were acting peacefully, Grassley said: "Everything is supposed to be peaceful until someone has a terrorist activity or a riot activity, they won't know until it happens. So I don't know if they could have known. " The reaction of the Republican Party differs sharply from Democrats who compare their movement to forcefully eliminate protesters in order to hold a photo shoot to be a "dictator", and the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer , says it is a "dignified and appropriate action to censor and criticize." Peaceful protesters outside the gates of the White House dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets before Trump's comments and his trip to church. Senate Judiciary President Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and a close ally of Trump, seemed to question the need for Trump to have a photo shoot in front of the church, saying that events in New York and others cities were "quite disturbing". "and" we need to control order "to deal with the" underlying problem "that resulted in the death of George Floyd. "Well I don't know what the point was," Graham said of the photo shoot. "I suppose he is trying to say that we are claiming the church. But the point is that we need to focus on what happened to Mr. Floyd, it is a systematic problem, but he cannot do it until he gets the order." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who rarely expresses public objection to Trump's actions, was silent and declined to comment when asked by CNN about his reaction to police cleaning up peaceful protesters. . Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas released a statement Tuesday morning citing violence against law enforcement officers "who were not given the support they deserved to restore order." "The only way to end this insurrection is the overwhelming show of force," said Cotton. This story has been updated with additional developments on Tuesday.

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Cat Gloria contributed to this report.





