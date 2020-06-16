Top Senate Republicans Reject Republican Leaders: & # 39; Bad Decision & # 39; to wait a month in the police reform

Republican leaders suggested that there is little time for the Senate to accept the bill, since other top priorities, such as an annual defense bill, are meant to consume precious time and since the police bill has not yet It has been officially unveiled, but after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, they indicated they could still seek a vote before the July 4 holiday.

Whip, John Thune, of the Senate majority, said "if everything can come together," then "it would be nice to lift it up and vote for it" when a journalist asks if McConnell wants a vote before July 4. Thune added, however, that nothing is "concrete" yet.

The comments came after top Republicans suggested Monday morning that the bill was unlikely to move forward before a four-week recess on July 4, meaning July 20 would be the most soon such a plan could be considered.

But that sparked rejection by Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Republican-party African-American senator who leads his party to respond to the consequences of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota after a target The police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

"I think waiting a month before voting is a bad decision," Scott said on Capitol Hill. "I hope we are willing to adopt the legislation and register. And if it fails, it fails. Finding seven people on the other side of the aisle who want to see this move forward will be helpful."

The House, which operates by majority rule and can move legislation much faster than the Senate, plans to retake and pass the Democratic bill next week.

But if Republican senators wait until July 4 and then take their two-week recess, they'll likely face heavy criticism as there will be no legislative action in the chamber until later in the month. Additionally, Republican Senate leaders also plan to wait until next month to consider any new recovery package to shore up the economy, meaning the chamber would have only three weeks to act before its August recess to deal with a new measure. relief and ambitious police reform. bill.

Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Senate Republican Party leadership, said he does not think there is enough time to consider new police reform legislation on the Senate floor before July 4, noting that the Senate will be consumed with Annual defense authorization billed about two weeks before the holiday. The Senate is considering a public land bill and will vote on nominations this week.

"I don't know if there will be time" before July 4, Cornyn said. "So it can be a comeback exercise when we return in July."

Thune earlier on Monday similarly said that given "what we have to do and the fact that it is not ready yet, I would be surprised" if the police bill reaches the courtroom before July 4.

Thune said that could change if there is broad enough momentum behind the Senate GOP legislative proposal, which will be released soon, but added that "at this time" the bill will be considered in the room "probably in the July work period. "

Faced with protests across the United States over police misconduct and racial injustice, Republican senators have increasingly expressed that the party must act on police reform, a dramatic change from just a few weeks ago when many wanted to keep the matter level. local. But they have to reach a consensus position.

As a result, Senate Republicans, led by Scott, have worked to craft their own legislative proposal, but have not yet formally submitted it. Scott's bill is not expected to come until Wednesday.

Democrats in Congress have already put forward their own proposal, a radical reform measure that the House is expected to pass in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and to be passed next week in the full chamber.

However, the vast differences between the legislative proposals are likely to create additional obstacles to any attempt to get the legislation to the goal in Congress and on the President's desk.

The Republican Party's emerging plan has a strong emphasis on incentivizing states to take action, while the White House has spoken out against Democratic calls to change so-called "qualified immunity" to make it easier to sue to police officers in civil court when an individual is alleged to have violated constitutional rights. The Democratic plan, by contrast, has a strong emphasis on setting national standards, such as mandates for uniformed federal officials to use body cameras and prohibit strangulation.

Scott on Monday poured cold water on the qualified immunity review, even after the Supreme Court refused to get into that issue and when House Democrats demand its inclusion in police law to make it easier. sue officials in civil court. He said the problem should wait until another time.

"I think we should all be interested in getting as many aspects of the legislation as we can at the finish line," Scott said. "And for those things that get in the way – qualified immunity, decertification of officers – we should keep working until we can find a solution if we can. I'm not sure I can do it on those two issues, but I don't." I don't want that to get in the way of what we can achieve. "

Scott, who spoke to Trump about his plan Sunday night, said he would not explicitly prohibit police bottlenecks, but "would cut funding for agencies that have no [policy] against bottlenecks."

"I think we are on the right page," Scott said of him and Trump, suggesting that the president's executive order to be released soon would also address the issue of police bottlenecks, but with a "different twist." "

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday that she is confident Republicans will finally accept the choke ban.

"I can't imagine they wouldn't have a choke ban. Let's be reasonable," he said of the Senate GOP proposal. Pelosi compared the bottlenecks to the lynchings, saying that banning police officers from using them should be "the lowest common denominator" in any bipartisan police reform bill.

"Strangulation is lynching. It is strangulation. It is lynching," Pelosi added.

Cornyn said he is open to banning stranglings, but said most of those decisions are made locally.

"I think that is one of the things that I would be open to, but I want to make sure that I understand exactly what the role of Congress is in relation to conduct that occurs at the local level," Cornyn said.

"What I would like to do is find a way to make the people who are really responsible for supervising the police departments more accountable: make what is happening more public so that it can be handled locally. Because it is difficult for us to do nationally. "

But Democrats have expressed skepticism about the Senate Republican effort with Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer saying Monday that Senate Republicans "seem to be on the path to a much, much narrower and less inclusive approach, that's wrong." He added: "Republicans, it seems, are going to leave much of the task to the states."