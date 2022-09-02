Introduction

Today, data loss has become one of the most common issue amongst PC users, especially with almost everything digitalized. While some are due to accidental deleting by users, others are a result of malware attacks or devices being formatted, and lots more. Irrespective of what might have caused your crucial files to get deleted from your PC, don’t panic because we got you covered with the perfect solution to the problem.

In this post, we will give guides on how to recover permanently deleted files from Windows 10 efficiently without requiring technical knowledge. So, grab a cup of juice, sit back, and stick with us while we walk you through this guide.

Method 1: Recover Permanently Deleted Files with Data Recovery Software

After reviewing many data recovery tools available in the market, it’s clear that Recoverit Data Recovery from Wondershare is the best option for recovering permanently deleted files on Windows 10 computers, and it doesn’t matter how the files got deleted.

How to Recover Permanently Deleted Files With Recoverit

As stated earlier, Recoverit boasts a smooth clean interface. So, to recover permanently deleted data with it, you don’t need any technical knowledge. The steps illustrated below explains the process;

Step 1. Download and Install Wondershare Recoverit on your Windows or Mac computer.

Step 2. Select the location where your files were deleted. Then click the Start button to scan the device.

Recoverit will execute a quick scan operation. You can quickly locate the deleted files via file type, file size, etc. But if you’re not satisfied, you can utilize the ‘All-around Recovery’ option to allow it to perform a deep scan on your computer hard drive to search out more files.

Step 3. Finally, after the scanning process is finalized, all the deleted files will be displayed on your PC screen for you to preview. Afterward, hit the ‘Recover’ button to restore them to your computer.

A Bit More About Recoverit

This lightweight tool, over the years, has been the powerhouse for both tech-savvy and tech illiterate to execute file recovery operations on Windows computers seamlessly. Plus, the test shows that Recoverit has the outstanding capability to recover up to 1000 file formats, ranging from documents, images, videos, archives, and lots more, without compromising existing data. And the amazing thing is all it takes is just a few clicks.

Key Features

Recoverit is lightweight and it doesn’t compromise computer functionality.

Supports up to 1000 different types of file formats, ranging from videos, audio, images, document, etc.

Recover deleted files of any kind of storage device including USB flash drives, SD cards, hard drives, pen drives, memory cards, etc.

Recoverit boasts a smooth clean interface that makes it easy to navigate. And if you encounter a problem with any of the tool’s features, customer support is always active 24/7.

Advanced video recovery allows you to recover 8K videos without any corruption.

Method 2: Recover deleted files from a Recycle Bin

If perhaps you have a backup of your device data or you did not delete your files permanently, you can also recover deleted files from there without installing third-party software.

Just as we all know, once you hit the Delete button, files you delete won’t be permanently deleted from the Windows PC. Instead, they’ll be moved to the ‘Recycle Bin’. So, if you’ve deleted your file without deleting it from the recycle bin, you can manually recover it from there within a few clicks. The steps illustrated below explain the process;

Step 1: Start your Windows computer and right-click on the ‘Recycle Bin’ icon. Then select ‘Open’ from the menu list that pop-up.

Step 2: Find and locate the file that you want to recover from the recycle bin.

Step 3: Once you locate the file, right-click on it and select ‘Restore’ to recover it back to its original location on your computer.

Method 3: How to Recover Deleted Files from Backup

If you have a backup of your Windows computer, then you can recover the deleted files from there. However, the process of executing the operation varies depending on the Windows version you’re using. For Windows 8.1 and earlier, you can carry out the operation from ‘Backup & Restore’ while from Windows 10 and later, you can use the File history option.

Follow the steps below to recover deleted files from backup on Windows

Windows 8.1 & Earlier

Step 1: Start your Windows computer and navigate to the ‘Start Menu.

Step 2: Type ‘Backup’ in the search box and click ‘Enter’ on your keyboard.

Step 3: Choose ‘Go to Backup and Restore (Windows 7)” under “Looking for an Older Backup?”

Step 4: Click on ‘Select another backup to restore files from”. Then select the backup that you want to restore.

Step 5: Click ‘Next’ at the bottom left corner of your PC screen and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the operation.

Windows 10 & Latest

Step 1: Open the folder which your files got deleted from.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Home’ tab. Then locate and click on ‘History’ to start the ‘File History’ program.

Step 3: Find the files that you want to restore and select the version you need. Then hit the ‘Restore’ button to complete the operation.

Conclusion

Recovering permanently deleted files from PC has never been this easy. Recommended by experts, Wondershare Recoverit is a professional data recovery software anyone must-have installed on their computer in case of unplanned data looks circumstances. You can recover almost all types of data from more than 2000 kinds of storage devices, and respective of how huge the data you’re looking to recover is, Recoverit does the work fast without lagging.

Anyway, check the recycle bin or restore files from backup on your PC first, and we’ve also introduced the process to do so in the article explained above. If they do not work, try a third-party data recovery software like Recoverit.