Top White House negotiators are pushing to cut upcoming coronavirus legislation





Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows mentioned the possibility of moving forward on a less ambitious proposal initially on Sunday in TV show appearances, and multiple aides told CNN they were It has become a leading option in discussions between administration officials and Senate Republicans in recent days.

"Honestly, I see that we can provide unemployment insurance, perhaps a withholding credit to prevent people from being displaced or returned to the workplace, helping with our schools," Meadows said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "If we can do that along with liability protection, maybe we will propose and approve it, as we can negotiate the rest of the bill in the coming weeks."

Consideration of scaling back efforts before Republicans even put a deal on the table underscores how difficult the next bipartisan negotiations are expected to be. One of the main reasons administration officials are considering a less ambitious effort is due to the initial meeting between Meadows and Mnuchin and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, last week, according to several officials.

"They came out of that significantly less optimistic that something can be done," said an administration official.