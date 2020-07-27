Top White House negotiators are pushing to cut upcoming coronavirus legislation

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows mentioned the possibility of moving forward on a less ambitious proposal initially on Sunday in TV show appearances, and multiple aides told CNN they were It has become a leading option in discussions between administration officials and Senate Republicans in recent days.
"Honestly, I see that we can provide unemployment insurance, perhaps a withholding credit to prevent people from being displaced or returned to the workplace, helping with our schools," Meadows said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "If we can do that along with liability protection, maybe we will propose and approve it, as we can negotiate the rest of the bill in the coming weeks."
Consideration of scaling back efforts before Republicans even put a deal on the table underscores how difficult the next bipartisan negotiations are expected to be. One of the main reasons administration officials are considering a less ambitious effort is due to the initial meeting between Meadows and Mnuchin and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, last week, according to several officials.
"They came out of that significantly less optimistic that something can be done," said an administration official.
A shortened proposal would focus primarily on timing issues, such as unemployment benefits due in late July, as well as education funding just a few weeks before schools open. If Republicans decide to follow the idea, it can also be used to pressure Democrats before the unemployment benefit deadline.
However, Pelosi has made it clear that a multi-phase approach is not on the table for Democrats. "This is a package," Pelosi told reporters last week. "We cannot fragment this."
White House negotiators and staff of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spent the weekend working on a number of problems with the Republican Party's broader proposal, and the expectation is that the proposal will eventually be passed. It will implement on Monday afternoon, according to sources and Meadows.
That proposal will represent the Republican Party's opening bid, one that Democrats have been waiting for months after passing their own $ 3 trillion proposal in the House in May. It will include $ 105 billion for schools, another round of direct payments to families and individuals, a more specific second round of forgivable small business loans, tax incentives for rehiring, and workplace readjustment to address concerns about the coronavirus and widespread liability protections for companies, schools, hospitals and non-profit organizations.
McConnell planned to launch the proposal last week, but administration officials raised a number of technical problems, and sometimes, according to people involved, strangers, that delayed the process and dragged the talks through the weekend.
There is recognition, said one source involved, that given the mosaic and often outdated nature of state unemployment systems, a transition is likely to be necessary to implement the benefit based on a percentage estimate. How that transition was written, and whether it is nationally or state-by-state structured, has been one of the areas of greatest attention, the sources said.