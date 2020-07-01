Tori Spelling talks about being an ordained minister and quarantining her husband Dean McDermott: "He approached us"

Tori Spelling has many roles that she is proud of. But one that fans can't wait for is that of an ordained minister.

The former "90210" actress appears in the TBS competition series "Celebrity Show-Off," where five stars from the worlds of sports, music, comedy, television and film meet and see who can provide the more compelling content from the comfort of your own homes. The longer a celebrity stays in the competition, the more money they will raise for the charity of their choice. In the series, presented by Mayim Bialik, Spelling will practically officiate a wedding.

The 47-year-old woman spoke to Fox News about appearing on "Celebrity Show-Off," being an ordained minister, quarantining her husband Dean McDermott, raising five children, and how she deals with trolls on social media.

Fox News: Where did the idea to appear on "Celebrity Show-Off" come from?

Tori Spelling: It happened during a time when we were in a major running of the bulls and nothing happened. I thought, "What a great opportunity to be able to do something, play for charity, and entertain people from all over the world."

I wanted to do it. He also specifically wanted to celebrate people. I knew that people were missing weddings, birthdays and baby showers, and everything. I love party planning, so I saw something there so I could do something for them virtually.

Fox News: You are an ordained minister. What made you assume that role?

Orthography: In fact, I was ordered 15 years ago, I think, for a couple who just wanted me to marry them. Then I did it. This couple that I married virtually (in "Celebrity Show-Off"), I think they are my seventh couple that I have married.

Fox News: As someone who has been married for 14 years, what would you say has been the secret of your enduring marriage? What advice would you give that couple?

Orthography: I know that when I meet people who have been married 34 years, I am like, "What is the secret?" I think communication. I think we are always evolving and changing, and it is important to keep recording and make sure they evolve together.

Fox News: How did you and Dean McDermott make it work during quarantine, a testing time for many couples?

Orthography: In fact, I think we have gotten along better during quarantine because we are with our family. I love being with my children. It was easy to be with them 24/7. You have to go to work and go to meetings, you just go to the next room to zoom. It has actually worked in our favor. We have planned many more meals and more things done out of the box, thinking creatively. It has brought us closer.

Fox News: What would you say has been the biggest challenge you have faced as a mother of five years these days?

Orthography: That would be a home school. I'm definitely not going to add school teachers to my resume. I failed at that. But it was difficult with four. I mean, my baby doesn't, but with the other four, having to transition to that world is very different. I know it has been difficult for mothers everywhere, but we are overcoming it.

Fox News: You have always been very honest with your fans, especially on social media. How important has it been for you to be so open despite dealing with trolls?

Orthography: Oh, I'm used to them. I mean, since there were online trolls in the 90s. It was just that the look of social media was different. There were still chat rooms and things, and you could still read people writing horrible comments. Obviously, it's more evident today, because it's there on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

I do not know. I still do. I feel like what has kept me really engaged with everyone is that I am authentic. Maybe sometimes over-participation, but it's what I really enjoyed this experience and this journey and my career is becoming close with my fans and it has that connection. Many of them become your community, they become your friends. I love to share everything. I would not change it.

Fox News: Would you ever consider making another Lifetime movie?

Orthography: Totally. I loved being like the queen of TV movies at the time, and I still watch all those movies too. I'm a Lifetime fan too. Yes, I would definitely love to do more. I have many ideas.

During that period, almost all women were in danger movies, but we always prevailed in the end. I mean, I used to love titles, to be honest; "Mother, can I sleep with danger?", "Girl called mixed." I had some doozies.

Fox News: Do you have any advice on how people can stay connected to their loved ones now more than ever?

Orthography: I mean, Zoom has been an amazing tool. Sometimes I get on Zoom with my friends, and it's Mother's night. You have a cocktail and you are in the other room. It has been a great tool. I know that sometimes when things weren't closed, it was really difficult for people to connect and see each other because of expense, flying to places to see family. Now we can do it virtually. It's not exactly the same, and it's the new normal, but you can still make it work and stay connected.

"Celebrity Show-Off" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.