Tornado lands in Maine, the state's first confirmed tornado in 3 years

Trees were felled and a tin roof was ripped from a building after a tornado touched down in Maine on Saturday, the state's first in more than three years.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado landed around 3:30 p.m. at Hiram, located in Oxford County of southwestern Maine, and continued to Sebago in Cumberland County.

The state region was under tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings at the time.

According to the NWS office in Gray, the EF0 tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 80 mph and was traveling along a road nearly 5 miles long.

"Eyewitnesses, who include video footage, saw the tornado forming near or on an island along the western side of Barker Pond," the forecast office said in a statement. "Several softwood trees were cut or uprooted on the east side of the lake at the end of Barker Pond Road."

The video obtained by WGME-TV shows the tornado that forms over the lake.

No deaths or injuries were reported in the statement issued by the NWS office.

An EF-0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS.

EF-0 rated tornadoes can cause "minor damage".

Saturday's tornado was the first confirmed tornado in Maine since June 1, 2017, when five others landed in the state, according to the Portland Press Herald.