Toronto and Edmonton confirmed as central NHL sites

The NHL and NHL Players Association memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement confirms that Toronto and Edmonton were selected as core cities for the return-to-play tournament, with teams from the East, including the Rangers and Islanders. , competing on the Toronto and Western teams in Edmonton, according to TSN.

The conference finals and the Stanley Cup final, according to the report, will be in Edmonton, but are subject to change.

TSN also reports that the league aims for teams to travel to their respective central cities on July 24, and that exhibition games begin the following day. The qualification round is tentatively scheduled for July 30 and the first round for August 9.

The second round is supposed to start on August 23, with the conference finals starting on September 6 and the Stanley Cup finals on September 20, according to TSN. The report also said the league ruled that October 2 is the last possible date for the final.

In addition, TSN reports that the CBA memo says that NHL players will be able to return to the Winter Olympics in 2022 and 2026, pending an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

When the coronavirus pandemic closed the 2019-20 season in March and forced the league to host the 24-team playoff tournament, there was sudden uncertainty about the 2020-21 season. Given that the start of next season has yet to be determined, players will receive a paycheck in the fall, by TSN.

The report also says that the start of free agency will begin after October 9, or seven days after the Cup final ends. Except for any changes, the opening of training camps for the 2020-21 season is scheduled. tentatively for November 17, with the start of the next season scheduled for December 1.

The CBA is reportedly a four-year extension, which runs through the 2025-26 season.

With Phase 3, the start of training camp, which will begin on July 13, two of the Rangers' three goalkeepers had participated in NHL's small-group Phase 2 volunteer training through Wednesday, the team confirmed to The Post.

Veteran Henrik Lundqvist is the weirdest goalkeeper – he's among a handful of players who traveled from Europe to New York last week and are still waiting to be cleared. Alexandar Georgiev was included in the last group of players to participate in Phase 2, which rookie Igor Shesterkin has been participating in since returning from Florida in late June.

Additionally, Ryan Strome, Brett Howden and prospect Vitali Kravtsov also started skating at the team's practice facility this week.