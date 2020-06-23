Toronto yoga pop-up places each individual person within a geodesic dome

The coronavirus pandemic has made this the age of pods.

From private meals to solo party meals, the best way to isolate yourself from others is in the personal bubble. Now, there is also a way to practice your dog down on one.

In Toronto, a new pop-up event allows Zoom-sick yoga enthusiasts to take classes in person, and totally distanced socially, thanks to individual geodesic domes.

Evenly spaced across the grounds of Hotel X facing Lake Ontario, these 50 clear bubbles are over 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide, and include built-in heating systems to mimic the warmth of a hot yoga studio. And after each class, the domes are disinfected with certified cleaning products.

“The domes are our design. We actually make them here in Canada, "Steve Georgiev, the organizer of the event, which ends July 31, tells Reuters, adding that they were reused in another of his businesses. He says it takes about 146 pieces, and nearly eight hours to assemble. And the result is good space. "Approximately 110 square feet, approximately, of private space."

This pop-up window, which started on Sunday, is organized by Lmnts Outdoor Studio in association with six other Toronto studios, and is intended to ease the stress of confinement.

"They have all been really locked up for the past few months and have been unable to get out," says Georgiev. "(This) allows us to do this in a safe and responsible way, where people can enjoy … group physical activity in a private setting."

In the province of Ontario, where Toronto is located, there are a total of 33,476 cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,606 deaths, with 28,719 cases resolved.

No, it's not the same as a regular hot yoga class in a studio, but instructor Kay Ghajar tells Reuters that this setup is a nice change of pace from the Zoom-based classes that have taken place in the past few months.

"The domes were great because I was able to have a panoramic view of all the students," he says, and while I couldn't physically get close to the students and adjust their positions, "it was really easy to point people out and … connect with them … in their domes. "

Of course, students also benefit.

"This was particularly cool because I missed that quarantined connection, and it was very nice and aesthetically really beautiful," says participant Holland Philpott. "And I really enjoyed it, like sweating and getting a little bit of all the toxins and negativity out of my body."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.