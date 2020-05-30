Totoro Cat Bus, energetic train and Ghibli's obsession with traveling, explained

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services We are investigating the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

Studio Ghibli movies always look and feel like they're on the go. Throughout the Ghibli catalog, transportation often plays a role in the stories or character development, so much so that car travel or plane flights almost always have an additional layer of importance. Ghibli's films use planes, trains, buses, boats, and cars to herald the start of an adventure, or to serve as a prelude before something extraordinary happens to heroes. Public transportation can give characters a spiritual break, an opportunity to reflect on where they've been and where they're headed next. Actually, flying an airplane is not just an act of skill and courage, it can also represent a meditation on the human cost of using it as a weapon, or the opportunity to save the day before it is too late.

Hayao Miyazaki's movies in particular tend to have fantastic modes of transportation. The heroine from her pre-Ghibli movie Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Use a futuristic wind glider to travel between your lush green village and the toxic post-apocalyptic world around you. In its Little Mermaid riff PonyoMagic turns a child's toy boat into a full-size one, fit for a rescue mission. The film then uses the image of the boats returning to the port to show the restoration of the balance between man and nature. The magical transport in Miyazaki's films can also take the form of otherworldly creatures, such as when Chihiro from Made disappear ride a flying dragon or San's Princess Mononoke use a giant wolf to defend your home in the forest.

And possibly no form of magical transportation in Ghibli's films is more recognizable than Amy's friendly Cat Bus. My neighbor Totoro. While waiting for their father's bus during a storm, young sisters Satsuki and Mei watch the bearish spirit of the Totoro forest board a different bus than the one they expected. The many-legged Cat Bus has a Cheshire-sized smile, headlight-like eyes illuminating whatever it's looking at, and a fluffy tail that crawls behind it.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Later, Totoro summons the cat bus so that the sisters can go to see their mother at the hospital. The film perfectly captures the excited reactions of the girls as they sit inside a lively, breathing bus with a furry interior. The Cat Bus moves like an animal and runs through the trees like an animal, but its design includes windows, seats, and bright-eyed rats that serve as running lights. It is a strange beast, but an unforgettable way to travel the Studio Ghibli worlds, and a reminder that even the spirit world has its whimsical equivalent of the mundane objects we take for granted.

Trains in Ghibli's films tend to be a much quieter form of transportation, unless an accident occurs, as happens in Miyazaki's biopic. The wind increases. Even then, the dramatic event ends up featuring his idealistic airplane engineer Jiro his future wife Naoko. Most of the time, the trains in the Ghibli films connect the characters to their past or future, giving them an opportunity to reflect on where their travels have taken them. In Isao Takahata's Just yesterdayTaoko's train not only transports her from Tokyo to the countryside, but also takes her to memories of her first love and childhood growth, preparing her to reevaluate what she wants for her future.

These trips can also take a spiritual turn, as they do in Takahata Grave of the fireflies. The film has perhaps one of the bleakest openings in any Ghibli film, beginning with a scene from a train station in post-war Japan, where a sad child dies in sight of passersby. Their spirit joins that of their sister, and the two board a ghost train that takes them to a flashback that tells their tragic story. The train continues to appear in various parts of the film, each memory a stop that marks its inevitable decline. The train is empty except for these two young souls in the spiritual realm, but we see it full of life in the past.

A spiritual train also plays an important role in Miyazaki's Made disappear when the protagonist, Chihiro, has to undertake a spiritual quest to make peace with her boss's twin sister. If he fears that the new witch he is about to meet might be more terrifying than his twin, or wonders how he will return to the bathhouse where he works, given that the train is only going in one direction, Chihiro doesn't show it. He bravely boards the curious train, which slides along the endless waters around the bathhouse. It's a dazzling and surreal scene, and Chihiro's melancholic patience contrasts sharply with his bad mood at the beginning of the film, riding in a car with his parents. On the train, she has a purpose.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Thanks to his family's connections, Miyazaki grew up around airplane designs and became fascinated with aviation. He worked on different aspects of flying in many of his films, whether by magical means in Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki delivery serviceor through more mechanical options in Porco Rosso and The wind increases.

The last two films also serve as benchmarks for how Miyazaki's views on airplanes have evolved from a source of fascination to a nuanced recognition of what airplanes can do as weapons. Porco Rosso is a fantastic tale of a kind-hearted but cursed bounty hunter taking on intriguing air pirates and the Italian fascist government after World War I. He is an honorable and obligated fighter who struggles with his feelings for a flame for a long time, and his insecurity about the curse that made him an anthropomorphized pig. While still tremendously entertaining, Porco Rosso take aviation in its simplest terms. Flying is the gateway to a story about lost love, living like a stranger, survivor's guilt, and other topics, but it doesn't examine the role of biplanes and seaplanes that populate this European fantasy.

Miyazaki's latest film, The wind increases, takes a more nuanced approach to avionics and its role in Japanese history. Jiro, the film's main character, embodies Miyazaki's fascination with airplanes, but the film also acknowledges that these wonderful contraptions that help ordinary people defy gravity on a daily basis also claimed many lives in war. Over the course of the film, Jiro begins so in love with flying that he makes an imaginary friend of a historical pilot. But he comes to regret his dedication to creating planes when the government assembles his great passion, as the design of his plane becomes an important part of the war effort. Jiro is caught in a Catch-22 situation: His creations were possibly only made possible by wartime funding, but many people died due to his idealistic engineering zeal. It's a troubling legacy, one that we're still grappling with decades after the events of the movie.

So whether it's by air, sea, road or magic, traveling in the Studio Ghibli films is as important as the destination ahead. Whenever someone is on the move, it's usually the most action-packed scene in a movie or one of the quietest moments. These trips develop characters and extend the plot even in films that do not expressly refer to the ability to fly, nor to the knowledge to summon a cat bus. However, these moments unfold in the Ghibli films, they are kind reminders that we should give ourselves a little more time to look out the windows on our next trip and watch the scenery go by before it becomes a memory.