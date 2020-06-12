Tour recognizes racial injustice with moment of silence

Colonial was already quiet with no spectators for the return of the PGA Tour on Thursday. And then at 8:46 a.m., he stopped.

Commissioner Jay Monahan stood on the first tee for the 8:46 a.m. start time. It was listed on the tee sheet without any player names. The tour left that time open as a tribute to George Floyd, whose murder by a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked outrage and protest over racial and social injustice around the world.

The time reflects how long, 8 minutes, 46 seconds, authorities say the officer held his knee against Floyd's nape. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air.

"As the PGA Tour pledges to amplify voices and efforts to end systemic problems of racial and social injustices, we have reserved the departure time at 8:46 to pause for a moment of silence. , prayer and reflection, "said Monahan.

This was followed by three short honks when the players stopped: on the golf course, on the putting green and on the driving range. Most of the players removed their caps and bowed their heads. The cars also stopped: traffic provided the only noise at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Civil unrest has shared the conversation with the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept golf closed for the past 90 days. Harold Varner III, one of the four black heritage players on the PGA Tour, was the loudest voice. Tiger Woods teamed up with a cheep, and other players have not shied away from the issue.

Rory McIlroy hails from Northern Ireland, who has a political history laden with hatred and bigotry, and was hopeful that this would bring about real progress in America, which she now calls home.

He also pointed to Woods, not only as a prolific winner the PGA Tour has seen, but also a player with a multi-racial heritage.

"My hero growing up was Tiger Woods," said McIlroy. "The tiger does not look the same as me, he has a different education than I had, but he was my hero while growing up. And it did not matter what color his skin was, what his beliefs were. Tiger was my hero, and he has been a He is the hero of many children over the years they have grown up playing golf. We have been fortunate to have him in our game. I think there should be more people like him in golf. "

He referenced a video conversation between Varner and Monahan, saying that what surprised him was the need for everyone in golf to get involved.

"As long as we continue to provide people of different backgrounds with opportunities to play golf, that can only be a good thing," McIlroy said Wednesday.

Monahan has spoken about various programs that the tour has developed, dating from the creation of The First Tee in 1997, and more recent policies and mission statements from the past five years on inclusion and diversity.

The number of players of color, at least Americans, is still missing. And as he mentioned in his conversation with Varner, most of it starts with minority engagement, perhaps using The First Tee as a bigger platform. Currently, it is about using golf to teach life skills to a diverse group through 144 chapters and 5,000 schools involved in the curriculum.

"There is an opportunity for us, as children begin to enroll, to make sure they have access to the game of golf to play and access to the golf industry," he said.

Tom Lehman, who grew up in Minnesota, said the focus should be on how little respect was shown for his life.

"I think everyone needs to feel deeply about what happened and suffer a lot for what happened to George Floyd," said Lehman. "I think everyone needs to understand that when you have absolute disregard for another person's suffering or pain or the death you cause another person, if you don't take that into account, you are part of the problem and you need to reunite your ( expletive) ".

"I would say that's probably what I took away from him: 'Let's just understand that we are all human beings and we need to care about each other,'" he said. "If you can't do that, then I feel sorry for you."

The moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. is scheduled for all four rounds. Varner played Thursday afternoon and missed it.

"When I got to the gym, it was on TV," he said. "I just couldn't hear, but I could see that they were just, man, I really don't know what they were thinking on the golf course." But it was crazy what they did. I thought it was awesome."