Tourist bus accident in Canada leaves three dead

Dave McKenna, president of the Banff Jasper Collection, told CNN that an off-road ice explorer was involved in an accident en route to the Athabasca Glacier on Saturday around 2 p.m. MT (4 p.m. ET).
The Athabasca Glacier is located in the Columbia Icefield in the Canadian Rockies, about three and a half hours northwest of Calgary.
"I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as express our deepest sympathy to those who were injured in yesterday's accident," McKenna said in an emailed statement.
Critically ill patients
According to the statement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating the accident.
He said 24 patients had been rushed to hospital, 14 in critical condition. Air ambulances and helicopters also responded to the accident.
"For those who lost a loved one in yesterday's bus accident in the Columbia Icefields, know that we are here to help you and keep you in our thoughts. We also wish a full recovery for those who were injured. And for first responders, thanks for your quick action and hard work, "said Trudeau.