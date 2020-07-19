Tourist bus accident in Canada leaves three dead

Dave McKenna, president of the Banff Jasper Collection, told CNN that an off-road ice explorer was involved in an accident en route to the Athabasca Glacier on Saturday around 2 p.m. MT (4 p.m. ET).

The Athabasca Glacier is located in the Columbia Icefield in the Canadian Rockies, about three and a half hours northwest of Calgary.

"I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as express our deepest sympathy to those who were injured in yesterday's accident," McKenna said in an emailed statement.

Critically ill patients