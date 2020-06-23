Tourist dies in the ocean while challenging Hawaii quarantine

An Oklahoma tourist who was supposed to obey Hawaii's 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in the state was pronounced dead after they found him unresponsive in the ocean.

The Honolulu coroner's office identified him as Kristopher Michael Oliphant, 39, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A cause of death was pending on Friday.

It arrived on June 7 and should have been quarantined until Sunday. However, he left his hotel on Wednesday, said Jessica Lani Rich, president of the Hawaii Visitor Aloha Society, which helps tourists in need. His organization reached out to his family in Oklahoma.

A fisherman found a man who was not responding in the water just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and I called 911, according to Honolulu Emergency Services. Ocean Safety workers took Oliphant to Maunalua Bay, where they declared him dead.

Arriving tourists and quarantined residents cannot leave hotel rooms or residences for anything except medical emergencies.

The quarantine has effectively shut down Hawaii's tourism-dependent economy, but has helped the islands maintain relatively low infection rates compared to other parts of the US. USA

As of Tuesday, 814 people tested positive for the virus in Hawaii and 17 people died.