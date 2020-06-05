Toxic giant toads come out in South Florida heavy rain

Apparently 2020 needed something else besides murder hornets, so now we have invasive poisonous cane toads.

The creatures, which are native to South America, Central America, and parts of South Texas, have been appearing in South Florida during the Sunshine State wet season.

These cane toads are yellowish brown in color, have warts, and carry venom that can even kill dogs. Recent heavy rains in South Florida have given them the conditions to reproduce.

"As long as there is water for them to breed, the cane toads will thrive," said William Kern, an associate professor at the University of Florida who specializes in urban pest management. Miami Herald.

"They will be off the surface, feeding and reproducing. People are probably seeing more of them now, "he added.

Toads, classified as invasive species in more than 20 countries, are such a huge threat to pets that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends that residents kill them.