Toxic ingredients in personal care products to avoid





The creams, oils, and powders we use for skin care are sometimes labeled "vegan," "all-natural," or "clean" to trick people into believing they consume safe products. This is primarily because manufacturers of beauty products have understood that today's consumers are interested in using products without toxic ingredients for the sake of their overall health. These ingredients do not go through a testing process before they can be sold on the market, therefore there is no way of knowing. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cannot regulate skin care ingredients even though it has been shown to be harmful since the beauty industry is self-regulating. They hide toxic ingredients on the labels since the FDA does not have the power to ban them on the market. It is up to people to educate themselves on the various ingredients listed on the labels of the many products they use. Here is a list of toxic ingredients that one should be aware of: Triclosan Triclosan is an antibacterial agent that is not approved by the FDA for use in some products due to side effects. They include resistance to antibiotics, the endocrine system, and malfunctioning of reproductive hormones, and may increase the risk of cancer. The FDA is still investigating the damage that triclosan can cause. However, it continues to be used as a bath gel, toothpaste and also to make cloth material.

Aluminum

Aluminum has been linked to brain degeneration, for example Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. The ingredient is also suspected to increase the risk of breast cancer. PetroleumOil companies try to make good use of the oil at the bottom of the well of oil drilling rigs so that they are then processed and manufactured as lotions and balms. Petroleum jelly is not considered organic since it is a derivative of the oil industry. These mineral oil hydrocarbons are one of the most toxic agents for the human body. Perfluorinated Chemicals Fluorinated chemicals are abundantly present in our cosmetic products, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recognized that this is now a national phenomenon. Certain manufacturers have found a new chemical to replace perfluorinated ones called GenX. However, when studies were conducted in rats, they showed pain, seizures, and death due to high doses of Gen X. Vitamin A. The synthetic variant of retinyl palmitate causes skin damage, irritation, and tenderness when the skin is exposed to sunlight after the chemical. request. Beauty products are more harmful than they appear, since labels can be very misleading.




