Tracking contacts could become a regular part of office life. This is how it will work

"Employers are trying to understand how they reopen, and it will vary across different companies," said Todd Lohr, director and leader of digital empowerment at KPMG. "They consider contact tracking as one of the elements of how it can be managed to get people back in a safe and measured way."

If you answer all questions satisfactorily and do not have a fever, you may be given a specific code or identifier to display or scan at the front door to allow you to enter the building. If you fail on any of those fronts, your badge could be disabled.

But the way companies will track employees will vary. Here are some of the methods you can use:

Your cellphone

Applications can be added to workers phones to monitor their movements and create notifications when social distance between colleagues is not respected.

"Businesses can take advantage of managed devices, or even other third-party applications, they can get that GPS data to be able to say that (an employee) was in the office, because this is where we captured that data and here is everything else that they were in the office that day, "Lohr said.

But GPS data is not always accurate, especially for workers in high-rise buildings. "Depending on the cell towers, I might think you are across the street or even down the block," he said. "It is not a perfect precision, but for many organizations today the data can be accessed."

Your laptop

When you log into a laptop and a virtual private network (VPN), it captures your location data, Lohr explained.

"You are actually opening your laptop and you are essentially pinging your network for your employer and you are also using location information so you know where you are," he said.

Many companies have not been capturing this data before because they didn't need it, he added.

"Companies are now beginning to think about what data I can capture with the things I have."

Your badge

Many workplace identification cards use radio frequency identification (RFID), which can track its user.

Here's how it works: Businesses would have to put beacons, which are wireless transmitters, around the office to communicate with the badges, explained Brett Davis, general manager of ConvGergeHEALTH at Deloitte.

But RFID technology carries risks.

"RFID is not a & # 39; secure & # 39; communication channel, so organizations should be very careful about the data transmitted by these methods and the opportunities that exist for subversion," said Deborah Golden, service leader. risk assessment from Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory.

Wearable

Portable devices, such as a bracelet or a device that attaches to your belt or hangs around your neck, can help you track and distance in the office.

According to Lohr, these devices could use networks within an office building that could show if you were within a few feet of someone or something.

"When the bands are a certain distance from each other on the wrist of the employees … that data is collected and can be transmitted to a phone or other device so that the data on who was close to whom for what period of time can be stored, "Davis said.

Existing wearables could also help with contact tracking. "Your Apple watch could become a beacon just like your phone," Lohr said.

Light sensors

Many new buildings are equipped with light sensors to help reduce energy costs by doing things like turning off the lights in a room if there is no activity for a while.

But light sensors can also be used to track employee movement. Silicon Valley-based company Enlighted manufactures smart Bluetooth sensors that connect to LED lights that can provide location-based tracking.

Bluetooth receivers can track beacons located on various objects. For example, some hospitals label wheelchairs to help staff find them easily.

These sensors can help track employees in real time in two ways: ID cards equipped with Bluetooth beacons or smartphones. equipped with an application that allows you to create signals.

"Phones need the user to download an app and specifically allow it to stream," said Tanuj Mohan, founder and chief technology officer of Enlighted.

Privacy concerns

There are privacy and legal concerns when it comes to collecting and storing data like this.

"Obviously, with the data … around that personal information and personal health information, it brings with it important privacy and data protection implications," Golden said. "Not only will it be collected, but it will be collected, stored, handled, analyzed."

Businesses need to strike the right balance between creating a safe workspace and use any tools available to them and make sure they comply with the laws and respect the privacy of their employees, "said Jena Valdetero, a partner at law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, who also co-manages the privacy and data security of the signature Team.

"We will ask people doing things that we have never asked them to do before, "Valdetero said.

Companies must ensure that processes are in place to maintain employee privacy, he added.

Using a unique identification number when tracking can help maintain a level of privacy.

"The best you can do is limit the number of people within the organization who have access to information and wherever it is stored. safely, "he said.

And when it comes to using third-party apps on their phones, employers need to go through them thoroughly: Understand exactly how data is collected, used, and shared, what security measures exist, and who owns the information.

"It would be cautious to use a free application," said Valdetero.

Employers must also be transparent about how they could use the information outside of the Covid-19 trace. For example, what if the follow-up shows a worker taking a nap or being in areas of the office where they are not supposed to be?

"It raises an interesting trade-off between employment law and privacy law. There are definitely employment laws, particularly the Americans with Disabilities Act, that fit perfectly into these issues," said Valdetero.

Privacy laws vary by state. For example, under the California Consumer Privacy Law, some companies must notify state employees what personal information they collect and how it will be used.

"The requirements have been loosened a bit, since it is a global pandemic," Valdetero said. "There is a little more that companies can demand that people do."