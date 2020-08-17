Tractor Supply hours and senior hours during Coronavirus outbreak

Due to this Covid 19 pandemic, everything happens to be changed and thus, there has been a significant alteration in the working hours of the stores. Also, they are abiding by the state laws and regulations that have been set for the own safety of the countrymen. This Covid 19 situation seems to go worse day by day and thus, there has been a worry going on among the people regarding the supply of necessary commodities.

Tractor Supply Company is basically an American retail chain of stores. The company has also changed its store timings recently, only due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Besides, it also has separate senior hours for the senior citizens. Therefore, for people who are wondering whether or not Tractor Supply is open or in case they are searching for Tractor Supply near me, let me tell you that the company will be open during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company has recently announced its new store timings on the date of March 20, 2020. The process was followed from March 22, 2020. However, the store timings are set from Monday to Saturday and it will be from 8 am to that of 6 pm. The timings for Sunday would vary from that of 9 am to 6 pm. The Tractor Supply hours are set as such during the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, the Tractor Supply senior hours will be one hour prior to that of the normal timings, which will vary from 7 am to 8 am. The store has even got a buy online pick up in-store option wherein the customers are eligible to order online and their goods will be kept aside for a span of 2 days. Within those two days, the consumer will have to go to the store so as to collect their order that they had ordered online.

Tractor Supply hours cases of Covid 19

There have been 142,402 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the United States of America. Out of 163,479, there are a total of 154,729 active cases, and 5,604 recovered cases and 3,146 fatal cases too. The most affected place in the United States of America is the New York City that has over 66,497 cases.

Tractor Supply working hours have been changed, but the operation is still in the flow. Also, Tractor Supply is abiding through all the state laws and regulations. It is simultaneously taking a note of the safety concerns and the precautionary measures. It is also taking a note of the hygiene and sanitization to make sure that the pandemic remains under control and people do not have to carry on with the suffering.