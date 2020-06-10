Trades were the cornerstone of New York's largest dynasties

This week, The Post looks again at the "best" in New York's sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly. The Rangers ended their Stanley Cup drought with New York's best trade, and here are eight more who simply missed the cut:

December 11, 1959: The Yankees acquire Roger Maris from the Athletics with Joe DeMaestri and Kent Hadley for Hank Bauer, Don Larsen, Norm Siebern, and (Not Yet Marvelous) Marv Throneberry.

This was the last and most significant of the series of exchanges between the Yankees and the Kansas City-based franchise that the Bombers used as a complement to minor leagues throughout the decade in the not-ready exchange for primetime athletes and players due date for budding stars. Rajah won the first two years of consecutive streak MVP in the 1960s and '61s while eclipsing Babe Ruth's record 60 home runs at 61 *. Maris & # 39; 61 at & # 39; 61 still holds the record for AL.

December 19, 1968: The Knicks acquire Dave DeBusschere from the Pistons for Walter Bellamy and Howard Komives.

Dealing with the big center, Bells allowed the Knicks to move Willis Reed from front to center, while Komives opened playing time for Walt Frazier in the backcourt. And then there was No. 22, the perfect, selfless, defense-oriented, team-oriented striker who became one of the pillars of the most famous and beloved basketball team in New York history when the Knicks won titles in 1970 and & # 39; 73.

March 10, 1980: Islanders trade for Butch Goring of the Kings for Billy Harris and Dave Lewis.

Annoyed the previous two seasons in the playoffs largely because the team lacked a legitimate second-line center to ease some of the burden on Bryan Trottier, Goring filled the hole with perfection. Acquiring the deadline created a dynasty, the Islanders won four consecutive Cups and a professional record of 19 consecutive playoff round wins with Goring in the lineup.

December 10, 1984: The Mets get Gary Carter from the Expos for Hubie Brooks, Mike Fitzgerald, Herm Winningham, and Floyd Youmans.

The Mets sacrificed a budding young star at Brooks, who had solved the franchise's eternal quest for third base, but in return got the leader he would attract, with previously acquired Keith Hernandez, he would become one of the veteran pillars. of the 1986 World Champions.

March 27, 1987: The Mets acquire David Cone from Royals with Chris Jelic for Ed Hearn, Rick Anderson, and Mauro Gozzo.

The Mets traded replacement parts for the right-hander, who created a 20-3, 1988 (when win-loss records meant anything) and then led the majors in strikeouts in 1990 and 1991. More than occasionally brilliant while in Queens. , Cone became one of baseball's most successful big game Hessians in helping the Blue Jays to the World Series title in 1992 before winning four more titles in the Bronx.

April 24, 2004: The Giants acquire Eli Manning from Chargers for Philip Rivers and three draft picks.

Manning, QB1 leaving Ole Miss, had made it clear through his father, Archie, that he had no intention of playing for San Diego, which had the first overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Chargers took Eli, but he was immediately transferred to New York by Rivers, who had been selected with the fourth overall pick. Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories with touchdown touchdowns in the fourth quarter against New England and was named MVP of the game each time.

It is not a trade, but it is difficult to ignore …

December 26, 1919: The Yankees get Babe Ruth from the Red Sox for $ 100,000.

This was a direct cash transaction, Boston owner Harry Frazee infamously sold his star / slugger pitcher to get enough money to fund the Broadway show "No, No, Nanette". The Bambino came to the Bronx and simply changed everything for the Yankees and baseball to become the most famous athlete in the history of professional team sports in the United States.