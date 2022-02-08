US traffic fatalities soared to 31,720 in the first nine months of 2021 — a number 12% higher than the same period in 2020, new government statistics reveal. This is also the highest nine-month figure since 2006 and the sharpest percentage increase since the Transportation Department first began recording fatal accident data in 1975. In response, the Biden administration is implementing a new infrastructure law designed to improve road safety and minimize traffic accidents and fatalities.

A growing problem

Almost 7,800 more people passed away between January and September in 2021 compared with figures from 2011. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, traffic deaths increased across 38 states in the first nine months of 2021. States in the South and West, including Texas, Nevada, and Idaho, showed the biggest increases. 10 states and the District of Columbia, on the other hand, experienced declines, while the numbers showed no change in just two states. Road fatalities first began to increase in 2019 with a rise in reckless driving (like speeding and not wearing a seatbelt) likely to blame. Road fatalities had consistently dropped in the three years prior to 2019.

Making roads safer

After calling the situation a “crisis”, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a new national strategy to improve road safety. Over the next couple of years, his department will provide federal guidance, along with billion-dollar grants under President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure law, to encourage states to lower speed limits and modernize road design with speed cameras, bus and bike lanes, crosswalks, and improved lighting. The infrastructure law will also include facilitating rail and public transit — methods of transportation safer than car travel. When people do get into road accidents, it’s essential they take the right steps to protect themselves and keep their legal options open. By contacting an experienced accident law firm, an individual involved in a car accident can file a winning personal injury claim and receive rightful financial compensation.

Improving car safety standards

The NHTSA is also set to improve car safety and performance standards by mandating accident-avoidance systems, including lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking, in all new passenger vehicles. These plans, however, currently have no clear deadline for implementation. “People make mistakes, but human mistakes don’t always have to be lethal”, said Buttigieg. “In a well-designed system, safety measures make sure that human fallibility does not lead to human fatalities. That’s what we will be doing for America’s roads with the National Roadway Safety Strategy and the safe system approach that it embraces.”

Although Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, called the situation a “nightmare”, he does think the Biden administration is being proactive about road safety measures. “We’ve got to do more of what works. Traffic enforcement has got to be part of the solution,” Adkins said. “But we’ve got to look at how we build roads. We’ve got to look at the whole system.”