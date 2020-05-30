Trailer for a new horror anthology film titled MURDER MANUAL with Emilia Clarke – Newsdio

Since the first time I saw A fright program As a child, he enjoyed watching horror anthology movies. Most of them are full of funny stories that are creepy and horrible. For those of you who also enjoy horror anthology movies, there is a new movie worth watching! The movie is titled Murder Manua and it comes with an interesting little twist.

It is explained that while Assassination Manual it is an anthology film, “all the stories are sinisterly intertwined. They all come together to form the main purpose, a manual of assassinations, with horrible events to accompany their creation. "So what do these terrifying stories depict horrifying and psychologically altered death stories imply? Here's the synopsis:

The creepy and terrifying chapters of our horror book include a girl's journey from a world of nightmares to the nightmare of reality, a romantic getaway from a gay couple in Palm Springs who turns murderous, a young woman whose shared journey is deadly and a young woman who is held captive by a circus and must be rescued by her husband.

The main cast of the film includes Emilia Clarke, Melanie Cruz, Bryan Manley Davis, Hadley Fraser, Anthony Goss, Van Hansis, Sally Hughesand Sophie Knapp.

The various filmmaker-led segments include Michael Escobedo (Forbidden Attraction), Kelly Hallmark (The people zoo), Matt Newton (Pretty People Inc), Sam N. Powell (Cutting ties), Toni Tikkanen (The silence) and Nour Wazzi (Rest)

The scripts were written by Shirine Best, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Escobedo, Matt Newton, Sam N. Powell, Toni Tikkanen, Alison Yates. Ammo content will be released Assassination Manual direct to VOD on May 21.