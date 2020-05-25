Trailer for a stunning looking mysterious fantasy movie THE WANTING MARE, shot on a storage unit – Newsdio

I have a fascinating preview for an awesome looking indie film titled The mare that wants. The movie comes from the producer Shane carruth, who previously directed the acclaimed independent films Primer and Upstream color.

This last film was written and directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman and filmed the film almost entirely in a storage unit located in New Jersey. Everything in the movie, behind the actors, was created digitally and, as you will see, the work is very good! It is a fantasy world that seems totally real. The film is said to have taken five years to complete, and includes "hundreds of visual effects that perfectly combine digital landscapes and physical reality."

There have been movies like this made in the past like Sin City and Sky Captain and the world of tomorrowBut this takes things to a whole new level. While those other films have a stylistic look, this one seems a reality, but at the same time, a bit like a dream. You'll see what I mean when you see the trailer.

As for what The mare that wants This is, here is the synopsis:

In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run across the moors and down to the coast. These horses are the city's most valuable export, and as a result they are hunted, caught, sold, and shipped across the sea once a year. For those in Whithren, this shopping passage creates lucrative and exciting possibilities: the opportunity to escape their constantly suffocating city to head to the western continent of Levithen, or simply to start again. Meanwhile, in a small house north of the city, a young woman dies in childbirth. His last words are an attempt to tell his daughter about the life he will have and the inheritance of a recurring dream that must be kept secret; because it contains the memories of another era long before us, one where magic and myth were alive in the world. That daughter now left behind is Moira. She grows up alone in Whithren, without anyone explaining her dream, her unique difference, or her place in the world. As a result, she decides to leave Whithren at all costs, and enlists the help of Lawrence, an injured young man involved in the criminal business of stealing tickets. This begins a series of events that resonate in the next thirty-five years of his life, the life of a boy who finds himself screaming on the rocks, and through the alleys and shores of Whithren; A city hidden in the fog, wanting to hear, that now begins again.

The cast of the film includes Jordan Monaghan, Yasmin Keshtkar, Edmond Cofie, Nicholas Ashe Bateman, Josh Clarkand Christine Kellogg-Darrin. There is no official release date yet, but watch the trailer and let us know what you think.