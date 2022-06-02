The storyline of the Trevor: The Musical

Trevor: The Musical, a musical written by National School of Drama student and composer Sami Haydar, takes on the life of a young man as he pursues his dream to move from his small-town life in Iowa to Broadway. He is met with many roadblocks along the way, both personal and professional. Through perseverance and determination, Trevor makes it to Broadway where he discovers an unlikely love story that changes everything for him. This event is presented at the Trinity-on-the-Sound on Wednesday, May 12th at 8:00p. The musical follows the personal story of Trevor, a boy from Iowa who is determined to move to New York City and then Broadway to make it big in theatre. Along the way, he stumbles upon an unlikely love story with a girl from his high school who helps him overcome his fears.

Names of the characters in the Trevor: The Musical

Here are the celebrity names mentioned below:

Aaron Alcaraz

Dan Collins

Donyale Werle

Holden William Hagelberger

Isabel Medina

James Celeste Lecesne

Jarrod Zimmerman

Joan Marcus

Trailer for Trevor: The Musical Teases Disney+’s Pride Month-Perfect Story

“Trevor, The Musical” is based on the true story of Trevor Grundy, a young man from New York City who grew up in Iowa with his father and mother. Unlike many musical theatre productions, the musical was not created from actual performance material or fully-staged performances. Rather, it was developed through improvisation by the actors. The original production began as a series of improvisational scenes derived from audition and casting sessions for the roles of Trevor and Laura, the actor playing Trevor’s father, and the actor playing Trevor’s mother.

Well, we got a trailer for the filmed version of #TrevorTheMusicalOnDisneyPlus and it looks incredible. Truly the musical filmed live and exactly what I'm expecting for sure with great characters and songs. Can't wait. 🙂 https://t.co/iuP60uCQnb via @YouTube — Ackley Attack TV (@AckleyAttackTV) June 1, 2022

The scenes were meant to introduce the major themes of the musical: small-town life, fear, rejection, love, and finding your true self. Once a primary structure was created using this improvisational material, Sami Haydar (the composer) would begin writing each song to further shape these themes.

On Disney+, a live recording of ‘Trevor: The Musical’ will be broadcast.

The musical’s final product was the result of a collaborative effort between the composer and the actors. The actors are all trained in musical theatre: they are not just performers, they are also trained in their roles – which means that they have a strong connection to this story and this creative process. Previous to this production, there had been two staged productions in New York City (in 2010 and 2012) and two cabarets throughout New York City during 2009-2010.

All of these productions were created using the same collaborative process at the Trinity-on-the-Sound production.

The first production took place in 2010 and was called Trevor: A New Musical. It was the first time that full, staged production of the musical was performed.

The second production took place in 2012, and was called “Trevor Live!”.

So, what do you think about Trevor: The Musical?