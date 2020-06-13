Training led by the NFL quarterback is more important than ever

Forget about a symbolic display of leadership.

There is a lot of work to do around the NFL.

Trainings organized by quarterback like Daniel Jones of the Giants recently established at the University of Texas and Sam Darnold of the Jets held on Friday with the team's healthy offensive skills players in Florida are of greater importance this year because the coronavirus canceled the appearance on the NFL Offseason Program field.

"I think it will definitely be more serious because it's all they have," NFL quarterback coach Tony Racioppi told the Post. "What the quarterbacks are doing is taking the Zoom teaching, taking over, and running their own mini-camps and OTAs. If I'm going to teach crime to someone, that means I have to learn it. "

It has become a rite of spring, an expectation, actually, for young quarterbacks to gather their teammates in a warm climate location to work further from the coaches' eyes. Praise immediately follows for leadership.

This year alone, the quality of private work matters as much as intangibles.

Peyton Manning told several NFL teams that Eli Manning's spring training dominance during the NFL lockout in 2011 gave the Giants an advantage during their Super Bowl XLVI winning season.

Veteran quarterbacks in new places like Tom Brady have their own camps, returning quarterbacks learning new offenses like Jones need to get acquainted, and Darnold was not going to be accommodating without a major change to the Jets, as the idea was "All in his," a league source told The Post.

"He wants to cut down on time," said Racioppi, who trains several quarterbacks at TEST Football Academy in New Jersey and was scheduled to work with Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew before COVID-19 restricted travel.

"Everyone has a preference like: 'On this route, I want him to cut it quickly rather than square it because I want to pull out this window.' For a quarterback, he's trying to understand how receivers break the routes: what ways and indicators do you give me to know that you are going to break, so that I can anticipate and throw a place?

The missing ingredient of true OTAs and minicamp is the defensive presence to disturb the routes, even in non-contact drills.

"The only thing you're going to miss doing this is making decisions," said Racioppi. "This is a good time to get your fundamentals and time out. Then you make decisions and chaos, with the defensive line around you and violent attacks."