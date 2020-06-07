Trans activists exploit J.K. Rowling for her tweet "sex is real"

The author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling is breaking her wand in half again online, after a new series of tweets has offended transgender people and their followers.

On Saturday afternoon, Rowling sarcastically retweeted an article by the international development group on "global menstrual health and hygiene."

Rowling went into snark mode on the title of the article: "Create a more egalitarian post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people."

"Menstruating people," Rowling scoffed. "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone to help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

The Twitterverse kicked in, criticizing Rowling for failing to acknowledge that transgender and non-binary people who were born as women but do not identify as women can still menstruate.

Rowling later published that she has been "empathetic to trans people for decades," but raised more discomfort by adding, "I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans.

“At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say it. "

By Saturday night, she was still insisting that "sex is real" and the LGBTQ GLAAD organization was still criticizing her.

"We are with trans youth, especially those Harry Potter fans hurt by his cruel and inaccurate tweets," the group tweeted.

In December Rowling faced a backlash for supporting an investigator who claimed that biological sex cannot be changed.