Michael Bay could have shepherded five Transformers blockbuster movies at the box office, but it would be fair to say that they found little in the way of critical acclaim. Each new installment seemed to be louder, dumber, and more incomprehensible than the previous one, and now that the filmmaker's involvement in the franchise has ended, it seems Paramount is more excited than ever to take off his proposed cinematic universe.

In addition to an eventual Bumblebee sequel, there is also a live action Beast Wars adaptation in works with Zodiac and White house downstairs write James Vanderbilt currently attached to write, a feature film animation from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley and a full reboot that will erase Bay movies from continuity, with the latter set to spearhead the studio reboot Transformers universe.

We've previously heard that the latest reinvention for the Autobots and Decepticons won't stray too far from the established canon, and could even potentially establish a crossover with Paramount. AMERICAN SOLDIER. Joe franchise, and now we've been told that the Transformers reboot seeks to repair some of the mistakes made during the Michael Bay era by doing justice to a fan-favorite villain we've seen on the big screen before.

According to our sources, the same ones that informed us that Transformers rebooted months before it was announced: The Fallen is slated to be one of the reboot villains. Of course, the character has already been used as the title antagonist in Bay's second outing. Revenge of the fallenBut with the untitled reboot set to double fan service, the creative team is apparently trying to give new twists to many of the characters that were wasted during the franchise's previous life.

Although the reboot will not be a new version of Revenge of the fallenHowever, the great evil will head to Earth holding a grudge in an effort to try to destroy the Autobots, which sounds a bit familiar. Fortunately, it won't yield similar results to the last time we saw it, when part of the evil Transformer's almighty plan was to reunite Devastator for the sole purpose of Michael Bay making a joke about smashing ball-sized robot testicles.