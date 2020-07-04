Transgender advocacy group launches hotline service in Spanish

From 2018 to 2019, operators say they received 23 times more calls in Spanish compared to previous years, with a 386 percent increase in calls tagged as "Latinx," a gender-neutral term for people with Latin American roots. They also noted a 146 percent increase in immigrant calls in the same time period.
"By removing this language barrier, we are making sure that the resources we offer go directly to the people who need it most," said T Peña, bilingual hotline services coordinator, in the blog post.
Trans Lifeline also said that, like its English hotline, all calls are anonymous and confidential, and that they will not call emergency services on a call unless requested.
Trans people, immigrants and people of color are at increased risk of harm from police and other authorities, the group said in the blog post. That is why the group wanted to offer an alternative for monolingual Spanish speakers.
"Even before the current administration, trans latinx people and immigrants have faced increased risks of violence in employment, housing, health care and access to resources," said IV Staklo, director of the hotline program , in the blog post.
"The work of this hotline is not just about peer support, but also about accessing resources. Part of building this program is creating a trustworthy and reliable resource database, as well as building partnerships with LGBTQ Latino and immigrant organizations doing similar work, "Staklo said.
According to the group's call data, two of the most common topics for pre-launch Spanish calls were police violence and legal aid.
Mara Keisling, executive director of NCTE, said she is pleased that Trans Lifeline is able to provide this service.
"It is important to try to remove as many barriers as possible, and it is good if we can remove the language barrier to give people the resources they need," Keisling told CNN. "We want people to feel as comfortable as possible."
Keisling said the NCTE is working to translate its resources into Spanish.
The Trans Lifeline Spanish Hotline is now available and can be accessed by calling (877) 565-8860 in the United States or (877) 330-6366 in Canada.