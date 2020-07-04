Transgender advocacy group launches hotline service in Spanish







Trans Lifeline, which started as a hotline in 2014 and is run by transgender volunteers, says it has witnessed a massive increase in Spanish-speakers seeking help in the past two years, according to a blog post. announcing the language option.

From 2018 to 2019, operators say they received 23 times more calls in Spanish compared to previous years, with a 386 percent increase in calls tagged as "Latinx," a gender-neutral term for people with Latin American roots. They also noted a 146 percent increase in immigrant calls in the same time period.

"By removing this language barrier, we are making sure that the resources we offer go directly to the people who need it most," said T Peña, bilingual hotline services coordinator, in the blog post.

Trans Lifeline also said that, like its English hotline, all calls are anonymous and confidential, and that they will not call emergency services on a call unless requested.