Travel stocks raise hopes for a better-than-feared summer

US airline stocks had an exceptionally strong week last week due to rising hopes that summer travel will be better than originally feared.

The country's top four airlines, which had lost 40% to 68% of their value to date through the end of May, posted solid gains last week, including a 77% jump in the industry leader American airlines ( AAL ) and a 19% increase in South west ( LUV ) .

Airline stocks rose again on Monday after Bank of America raised its recommendation on two smaller airlines: JetBlue ( JBLU ) , neutral from sale, and Alaska Air ( ALK ) , to buy from neutral. Most airline stocks rose between 5% and 11% on Monday at noon.

"The recovery had to start sometime," wrote analyst Andrew Didora. "Airlines were not going to have zero revenue forever, and our base case has revenue that recovers from 90% from the start to 55% in the second half of this year. In addition to the recovery, we believe that trade in airlines has been driven by a reduction in bankruptcy risk in airlines … This was never our thesis. "

Didora warned that business travel, the most lucrative part of the airline business, is likely to follow a rebound in leisure travel, and the low level of flight will put downward pressure on fares.

But he said that the best perspective is justified because "the recovery of leisure is real."

Airline stocks also received a boost from news that TSA evaluations at US airports. USA They exceeded 400,000 on Friday and again on Sunday, the highest number they have had since March 22.

Projections from last weekend still fell 84% from a year earlier, but that's a big improvement from the 90% drop in May and the 95% drop in assessments in April. Projections bottomed out at approximately 87,500 on April 14.

Not everyone is convinced

American Airlines also helped the sector last week by recovering many of the flights it had landed on. He announced that he would fly 55% of his normal schedule in July, a huge jump from 20% of the schedule he is flying in June.

All airline stocks have still fallen 20% or more so far this year. And not everyone is convinced that it is time to get back to airline stocks. Investor Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway had one of the largest stakes in the top four US airlines facing this crisis, revealed earlier this year that he sold all of those stakes. He expressed concern that they faced a long and inevitable downturn in demand.

Buffett's decision to sell was criticized by President Donald Trump on Friday when he was discussing the unexpected increase in jobs in the United States in May.

More signs of hope for summer travel.

It is not just airline stocks that enjoy a rebound in hopes of a better travel season.

Boeing, which announced plans to cut 10% of its staff in the face of canceled and delayed orders for new aircraft, enjoyed a 41% jump in its shares last week, as well as an 11% increase in operations on Monday.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NCLH ) and rival Carnival Corp. ( CCL ) , which have not announced when they will be able to resume most exits, saw shares rebound 43% and 37% respectively last week, and each rose another 11% in midday trading on Monday. Hotel operators Hilton ( HLT ) and Marriott ( SEA ) posted more modest earnings, as did the online travel site Expedia ( EXPE ) .

Privately owned Airbnb reported Monday that it had more bookings in the United States between May 17 and June 3 than in the same period the year before. That indicates that Americans are ready to travel, albeit primarily within the United States.

– CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.