Travelers Championship: 5 golfers withdraw from the PGA Tour event due to possible exposures to the coronavirus





World No. 4 Koepka pulled out after his caddy tested positive for Covid-19, and Simpson, who won last week's RBC Heritage, pulled out of an "abundance of caution," said the commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan at a press conference on Wednesday.

Koepka, 30, said he decided to retire to protect his fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the Travelers Championship this week.

"I have not tested positive for COVID-19, but as I have said all along, I take it very seriously," Koepka wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram account. "I don't want to do anything that could jeopardize any player's health on the field or his ability to compete."

Despite three positive tests, Monahan announced that the tournament, which will begin Thursday in Connecticut, will continue as scheduled. "I think we should all remind ourselves that we are all learning to live with this virus and we all need to learn to live with this virus, both as individuals, as family members, and certainly within our businesses. It is quite clear that this virus does not Going nowhere, "Monahan said during the press conference. PGA Tour organizers assured fans that "it would continually reinforce all players, caddies, staff members and support staff on property at PGA Tour events to comply with social distancing and other safety protocols that still minimize plus risk, "according to a statement. The new coronavirus cases did not seem to worry English golfer Justin Rose too much. "I still feel safe and there are excellent procedures," Rose told CNN's Don Riddell. "That's where I think golf has an advantage over other sports. We are not in close contact with our competition. There are now many golf clubs open around the world with certain established procedures and precautions and I hope that is a benefit to us. but we need the boys to continue to stay safe and healthy. " PGA's insistence on holding the tournament as planned comes as much of the US sees an increasing number of new coronavirus cases. At least 25 states have recorded higher rates of new cases compared to last week, and some states, such as Florida, have been seeing record averages of new coronavirus cases per day. From Clemson University to Oklahoma State University, a growing number of college athletes across the country are testing positive. And it was reported last week that several soccer players with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive. In Croatia, the Adria Tour, a tennis event organized by Novak Djokovic, came under fire after two leading players, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive. Djokovic, the world's number 1 tennis star, also confirmed that he tested positive after the event.

