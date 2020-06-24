Travelers Championship: Who has the most wins?

The Travelers Championship is one of the largest golf tournaments not considered in the Grand Slam category in sport.

The TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut has been hosting the event for the past few years, although the Travelers Championship has been around for some time.

The Travelers Championship was known for countless titles throughout its history. It was the Insurance City Open (1952-1956), Insurance City Open Invitational (1957-1966), Greater Hartford Open Invitational (1967-1972), Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open (1973-1984), Canon Sammy Davis Jr. -Greater Hartford Open (1985-1988), Canon Greater Hartford Open (1989-2002), Greater Hartford Open (2003), Buick Championship (2004-2006) and Travelers Championship (since 2007).

Who has won the most times in the event? Take a look at the list below.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

BILLY CASPER: 4 WINS

Billy Casper is the golfer who has won the most in the Travelers Championship event. He first won the tournament in 1963, defeating George Bayer by one hit, and finished with 13 under par. Casper would earn three times more.

BUBBA WATSON: 3 WINS

Bubba Watson has won the event three times. Watson won the tournament in 2010, 2015, and 2018. Watson needed a tiebreaker in 2010 and 2015 to win the event. He won by three shots in 2018 over Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes and Beau Hossler.

ARNOLD PALMER: 2 WINS

Arnold Palmer won the event twice during his career. In 1956, winning the Insurance City Open, it was his first victory on the PGA Tour in the United States. He won the event again in 1960.

PHIL MICKELSON: 2 WINS

Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer are the only two players to win consecutive events. Mickelson won the events in 2001 and 2002. He defeated Billy Andrade by a hit in 2001 and defeated Jonathan Kaye and Davis Love III by a hit in 2002.

STEWART TAPE: 2 EARNINGS

Stewart Cink's victories came years apart. He first won in 1997 by a hit over Tom Byrum, Brandel Chamblee, and Jeff Maggert. He would not win again in the event until 2008. He shot an under par 18 and defeated Tommy Armor III and Hunter Mahan by one hit.

Other golfers with two wins: Paul Azinger and Peter Jacobsen.