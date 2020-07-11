Travis AFB Airman’s 2019 death warrants further investigation, says California congressman

A year after an Airman from Travis Air Force Base was found dead at his California home, a member of Congress joins the Airman's family to request further investigation.

Senior Airman Kayli Jefferson-Henkel was found dead on July 11, 2019 at his Vacaville residence, and investigators ruled the death was suicide, FOX 40 from Sacramento reported.

But members of the Jefferson-Henkel family say they believe there is more to the story.

"A black eye, a broken neck, bruises on the outside of her knuckle, that tells me she was fighting," Kim Jefferson, the aviator's mother, told the station.

US Representative John Garamendi, a California Democrat, said he agrees that the family's concerns must be addressed. He wrote to the acting inspector general in charge of the case to seek further investigation, and he believes the family will be contacted.

“And they will certainly contact the family and tell them:: What are your concerns? Why doesn't this fit with your understanding of your daughter? Garamendi told FOX 40.

Lt. Mark Donaldson of the Vacaville Police Department notes that police responded to the aviator's home after receiving a call from her, and after she had also called a suicide prevention hotline.

Also, some of the injuries that Jefferson-Henkel's mother claims could have occurred in a fight were not present on the body during an autopsy, Donaldson told the station.

Meanwhile, the mother says she only wants to receive acceptable answers to her questions.

"My loyalty is to my daughter Kayli. I want answers, ”she said. "I don't want to be that father who in 10 years is still fighting (for) my daughter's rights."