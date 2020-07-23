Travis Pastrana returns to NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

Travis Pastrana returns to NASCAR … just for one race.

The action sports star will compete in Saturday's Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway for Niece Motorsports.

Pastrana, who previously pursued a stock car racing career, drove for the team in its last outing in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017.

The 36-year-old will take part in the second race of a double title at Kansas in the same truck that truck series half-time driver Ross Chastain will race on Friday … as long as he doesn't crash, Pastrana joked. in an Instagram post announcing the opportunity.

Pastrana competed in a total of 45 Xfinity Series and Truck Series races from 2012 to 2017 with four top 10 results, but no wins. He said he doesn't know why his former crew chief, Cody Efaw, called to offer the trip, because "it was not very good for turning left."

